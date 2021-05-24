BEE’s failure is obvious and calls for reform are heard from all corners

On May 25, business group Sakeliga will defend in the Constitutional Court one of the most important judgments against the policy of BEE yet. The case comes at a time when BEE’s failure is obvious, with calls for reform coming from all corners.

The case revolves around BEE in specific circumstances, namely that of public procurement. Essentially, the court will have to make a ruling on whether organs of state may pre-emptively exclude tenderers based on their race.

The background is as follows. Public procurement in SA is governed by the Public Procurement Policy Framework Act (PPPFA) of 2001, and regulations published from time to time by the finance minister. Procurement must also be done in accordance with section 217 of the constitution, which requires inter alia that it be done “with a system which is fair, equitable, transparent, competitive and cost-effective”.

Between 2001 and 2017 the above was interpreted to mean that BEE could be taken into account in awarding tenders, but that it had to be of relatively small significance and could never trump other considerations. On paper, at least, tenders stood only to be penalised with between 10% and 20% of their score, depending on the BEE-level of the tendering company.

Then, in 2017 a new line was crossed. Then finance minister Pravin Gordhan published regulations — supposedly within his powers and within the ambit of the PPPFA — that allowed organs of state a novel power. For the first time, bureaucrats and managers could elevate black ownership to a prequalification criterion, no questions asked. If a company were not owned by black people to an extent arbitrarily decided on by some procurement officer, that tender would not be accepted.

The result was a drastic limitation of the pool of tenders from which procurement could be done. In some cases, even being a 51% black women-owned company was not enough, as brought to the Supreme Court of Appeal’s attention by the SA Property Owners Association.

As with all political limitations on competition, prices went up and quality went down. This set-up invited corruption from across the board, as parties tried either to become eligible or deny others access to the tender process. Gone was the discipline of the market.

Considerations that had nothing to do with the value added to end users were introduced and even became paramount. Tenders were evaluated on whether it made preferred people rich, instead of whether it served the public.

Realising that a step-change was under way, Sakeliga took Gordhan’s regulations to court. Not only were they much more harmful than the already problematic pre-2017 BEE regulations, but they were being created outside of parliament, in violation of the strictures parliament had set with the PPPFA, and in flagrant disregard for section 217 of the constitution.

After three years of litigation, in November 2020 the Supreme Court of Appeal ruled in Sakeliga’s favour. Gordhan had been resorting, unlawfully and unconstitutionally, to lawmaking, the court found. The finding caused quite the stir. Black Business Council president Sandile Zungu called it “a near-fatal blow” to BEE.

ANC secretary-general Ace Magashule publicly insisted on an appeal. In a media statement on behalf of the governing party he took offence at my comments at the time, citing them as if they were anathema: “Mr Piet le Roux described the PPPFA regulations as a ‘harmful extension’ of BEE, which allowed the state ‘to disqualify tenders in advance, simply because a company was not 51% black owned’. Le Roux described the SCA ruling as a ‘step in the right direction’, namely that ultimately state procurement must no longer be based on the criteria of BEE.”

However, as much as Magashule might find my comments upsetting, he is in the minority. From former public protector Thuli Madonsela to renowned economist Daron Acemoglu, from businessperson Johann Rupert to Richard Maponya, from research reports commissioned by the EU to a range of local business and lobby groups, a swell of criticism against BEE has been building. It has become what Harvard economist Ricardo Hausmann warned against in a 2007 report for the Mbeki government: “An open-ended tax on existing and new capital”.

Hausmann’s concern was prescient. As is often the case with legislation or policies, BEE achieves the opposite of what its name would suggest. Its failure has nothing to do with the black part, but rather everything with the economic part. Or rather, the lack of economics, for BEE is the substitution of economics with politics.

It is a system of political instead of entrepreneurial capital allocation. It adds layer upon layer of structural cost to doing business in SA, and crowds out real value generation between people of different race groups and communities. It is fundamentally disempowering and sustains by way of legislation an artificial divide between otherwise mutually inclined entrepreneurs.

Today, the tide of public opinion has turned irreversibly against BEE. Business people are not open to it any longer. They want to see more employment and prosperity, not more tenderpreneurs. They want to see growth, not capital consumption. They want to think about empowerment differently, and they no longer see the political programme of BEE, as defined by government, as the vehicle for that.

“But what is the alternative?” one is often asked. Ironically, the future of real empowerment probably lies in something identified, but rejected, by the architects of BEE 20 years ago, in the 2001 report by the Black Economic Empowerment Commission. It was chaired, notably, by Cyril Ramaphosa and was the basis for the Broad-Based BEE Act of two years later.

Reflecting on about 300 major BEE deals in the 1990s, the report identified and sought to curtail what it saw as a threatening development at the time. “The new trend is to fund [BEE deals] using a private equity model that: a) insists on own contributions, sector focus and operational involvement by the BEE company; and b) passes some of the risks to the target company.”

In other words, the BEE Commission was concerned not that companies were unwilling to do business with black people, but that companies insisted on a) the partner adding real value; and b) having skin in the game.

On the latter part of this score, I can only differ. Adding value and having skin in the game are essential ingredients for economic co-operation. That brings real empowerment, for the business partners and the public, and society as a whole. When these conditions are in place business will be done regardless of race.

Part of what gets us to that future is challenging publicly and in the courts the regulatory and legislative quagmire the country finds itself in. Sakeliga will therefore be expanding its range of BEE-related litigation significantly in the coming months and years, so that we may see real empowerment and a flourishing society.

• Le Roux is Sakelige CEO.