Get vaccinated in Ohio and hit the jackpot

A lottery might be much more effective than simple cash payments. First of all, entering a lottery is fun — it lets you dream big dreams about what you’d do with the prize money, even if your chance of winning is infinitesimal. But also, behavioural economists have documented a phenomenon called probability weighting — human beings can’t easily comprehend very low probabilities, so they tend to think the chances of rare events are higher than they really are.

Everyone knows they’re unlikely to win the lottery, but since they don’t realise just how astronomically unlikely, the lottery seems a better bet than it really is.

That opens up the possibility that lotteries could be used to get people to do lots of other things. For example, policymakers already try to design various behavioural nudges to get people to do things such as invest in energy-saving upgrades for their houses or put away more money in their 401(k) retirement plans. Adding a lottery as a potential reward might be the best nudge of all.

Economists have trouble getting people to use cash-benefit programmes such as the earned income tax credit, either because people don’t know about the programme or because signing up feels like a hassle; adding a lottery to the programme might help overcome that resistance so that more people can claim the money they’re already owed.

Actually, if you want to dream big, all kinds of pro-social behaviours could be incentivised with lotteries. You could have lotteries for which the price of entry is getting a good bill of health at your annual doctor’s check-up. Driving safely for several years and not getting any tickets might enter you in a lottery. We could have a nation full of people who stay safe and healthy just for a chance at a few million bucks.

Of course, that raises the question of whether this is ethical. A lot of people already have reservations about behavioural nudges, and many people frown on lotteries as well. If people really do have trouble assessing small probabilities, then aren’t lotteries a form of deception?

Perhaps so. Except if that deception simply prompts people to get a Covid-19 vaccine, or drive safely, or sign up for cash benefits from the government, on top of giving them a tiny chance at big money, it seems like it’s all to the good.

A normal lottery ticket costs money; for public policy lotteries, the only price of admission would be doing something that helps you anyway. All in all, it seems like policymakers should think about how to employ lotteries more often for the public benefit.

