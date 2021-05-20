CARTOON: Ramaphosa’s ultimate shot

Market data including bonds and fuel prices
Power utility cannot afford to trigger instability and job losses while it looks for better deals
Loan of R900m to Musa Group, which also counted the Bakubung Ba Ratheo community in North West as investors, was a spectacular failure
A party that can no longer define its own narrative is one destined to remain on the margins of power forever
Lesotho may see its global assets seized after arbitration ruling in SA
Inflation accelerated at its fastest pace in more than a year but remains within the Reserve Bank’s 3%-6% target band
Entreprenuership is the innovation behind economic progress, progress in which business is undertaken with solidarity, compassion and justice
State department report says it's in ‘the US national interest to waive the sanctions’
Swiss rider wins thrilling race in his debut season as a professional
Inspired by the previous Defender, the British 4x4 goes back to rugged basics
Would you like to comment on this article or view other readers' comments? Register (it’s quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.
Would you like to comment on this article or view other readers' comments?
Register (it’s quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.