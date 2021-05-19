Metadata and privacy regulation in SA is on its way

In the EU, metadata is a known data privacy problem. The question in the SA context is whether companies and regulators are sensitive to what metadata is, what its implications are, and why it is relevant in the data privacy regulatory space. And are any regulatory changes anticipated in light of international developments?

Metadata, as the name suggests, refers to data concerning other data. Examples include the information that relates to an electronic file, such as the time at which the file or document was created, the identity of the author who created the file, where or how the file was created, and so forth. Historically, this area of data privacy law has been left largely unregulated. However, more recently, likely owing to greater awareness of the potential risks it may pose if abused, there has been a considerable drive towards the regulation of metadata.

The concern for regulators and individuals alike is that metadata, much like data, can reveal sensitive and personal information about a user, which, if left unregulated, would allow data processors to build a consumer or user profile that may relate to aspects of their lives such as their tastes, habits and day-to-day activities.

This is because metadata can include phone numbers called, websites visited, geographical location, time, data and duration when an individual made a call, for example. This allows processors or analysts to build a consumer profile and draw accurate conclusions as to a particular data subject’s private life, social relationships and whereabouts.

Considering this, EU regulators have recently published a draft e-privacy regulation that seeks to regulate this specific area of the law. SA has no e-privacy regulation equivalent, but European data protection laws tend to set the tone for the rest of the world and also SA law. As such, European developments remain particularly relevant for companies conducting activities in SA and which may soon be required to have more comprehensive privacy policies and notices in place that specifically refer to how they intend dealing with a user’s metadata collected via its website, for example.

What, then, are some of the key amendments proposed by the draft regulation in relation to metadata? In its current form the regulation first and foremost makes it permissible for electronic communications metadata to be processed, and for that processed information to be stored and collected using terminal equipment from the end-user’s terminal.

It also creates additional safeguards for individual privacy by requiring that a “data protection impact assessment” be conducted, as well as a “consultation of the supervisory authority” prior to any processing of metadata where such processing is “likely to result in a high risk to the rights and freedoms of natural persons”.

A further aspect the draft regulation sheds light on is the concept of location data — defined as “data processed by means of an electronic communications network or service, indicating the geographic position of the terminal equipment of a user of a publicly available electronic communications service”. The processing of location data is particularly useful in circumstances in which, for instance, a spam caller needs to be traced or emergency services need to respond to people critically injured or in critical danger.

The draft regulation says that under such circumstances, measures such as call line identification would, in fact, constitute a justifiable limitation or restriction on the right to privacy. While many people tend to think of consent as the predominant basis in terms of which metadata (or even data, for that matter) may be processed, various other lesser-known acceptable reasons for processing do exist and would include:

When such processing is necessary for the performance of an electronic communications service contract.





When the processing is compatible with the initial reason for collection.





The protection of a vital interest.

To elaborate, the draft regulation has first and foremost included “performance of a contract” as an acceptable legal basis in terms of which metadata may be processed. Second, it states that metadata may be processed for reasons unrelated to that for which the metadata was initially collected when the processing of such metadata is nevertheless in accordance with (or compatible with) “the purposes for which the metadata [was] initially collected”.

Third, when humanitarian purposes or disasters (presumably such as Covid-19) and other phenomena pose a threat to a vital interest, the processing of such metadata to protect such an interest is also permissible.

To safeguard all this, the end-user must still be provided with the requisite information concerning such processing activities, and would still have the right to object to such processing in terms of the draft regulation. To realise the importance or relevance of metadata from a commercial perspective, one would merely have to consider a few practical examples of commercial usages of such metadata, such as:

Heat maps, which are data visualisation techniques that display the extent of a phenomenon through colours (such as a footballer’s heat map showing where they spent most of their time on the pitch).





Traffic movements in specific locations at specific times (such as when you use a GPS navigation app and it gives the ability to alert other drivers of police presence at a particular intersection).





Emergency services applications — examples that spring to mind are that of Namola, ReactPlus or Discovery Insure.

Without the processing of metadata these benefits would not be available for the end-user. Insisting on anonymity of information is also not necessarily a solution as one’s identity is often required for the metadata collected to have any significance or relevance.

All in all, fresh regulatory changes are on the horizon when it comes to the use of metadata and SA companies ought to be prepared for when these translate into SA law.

• Burger-Smidt is director, head of data privacy practice and member of competition law practice at Werksmans Attorneys.