Who does the worker on the board work for: the company or the union?

The inclusion of employee representatives on corporate boards has gained popularity in many parts of the world as a means of protecting and promoting employees’ interest. This can be attributed to the proportional rise in the popularity of the enlightened shareholder value approach and the pluralist approach, respectively.

These approaches can best be explained by comparing them with the traditional shareholder-orientated approach, which holds that corporates exist to serve only the interests of shareholders. The enlightened shareholder approach requires boards to prioritise shareholder interests and only consider the interests of other stakeholders if it does not diminish the board’s focus on shareholders’ interests.

The pluralist approach holds that co-operative and productive relationships will only be optimised if boards are required to balance sometimes competing interests of various stakeholders.

`The enlightened shareholder value approach and the pluralist approach are ordinarily accompanied by a shared governance system that grants employees formal authority in corporate decision-making, often in the form of employee representation on corporate boards. Participation by a diverse group of stakeholders in decision-making enables the company to hear and respect stakeholders’ voices and assertions. Diversity on corporate boards also improves decision-making as creativity is increased and a wider range of possible solutions is developed that may yield better results. The argument against diversification is that it may lead to a higher level of factionalism and conflict compared with more homogeneous groups.

The amendment of the Companies Act to compel firms to include employee representatives on their boards has become topical. This may be interpreted as statutory intervention to compel companies to move from the traditional shareholder-orientated approach to either the enlightened shareholder value approach or a pluralist approach. It may also be understood as a desire to compel the diversification of corporate boards.

An inevitable tension exists between the duty representative directors owe to the nominator, and the fiduciary duties they owe to the company. Given the “worker-controlled” character of trade unions, the proposed amendment to the act may elevate tensions beyond manageable measure unless a flexible approach is adopted to director duties for representative directors.

Director duties

As in many other jurisdictions, SA law has always recognised representative directors — a person who is appointed by nominators to represent their interests on the board. Financial institutions appoint representative directors to debtor companies to safeguard their interests, for example, and holding companies appoint representative directors to represent them on subsidiaries’ boards. Though the move to include employee representation in our statutory books is new in SA, some local companies have in fact been doing so for years.

In the 1991 case of Howard vs Herrigel a court held that “it is unhelpful and even misleading to classify company directors as executive or nonexecutive for the purpose of ascertaining their duties to the company or when specific affirmative action is required of them”. This has since been consistently cited with approval by the courts to support the view that all directors of the company have similar duties to the company regardless of how they were appointed.

The effect of this is that representative directors owe identical fiduciary duties to the company as any other director. The types of common law fiduciary duties that are partially codified in section 76 of the act are:

to act in good faith;

to act in the best interests of the company;

to exercise power for proper purpose;

to act with an unfettered discretion/independent judgment;

to act within their powers; and

to avoid conflicts of interest.

Representative directors have always been in the dilemma that they must discharge the fiduciary duties they owe to the company while also being expected by the nominator to carry out the duty of representing the interests of the nominator. This dilemma is heightened if the nominators are trade unions, which operate based on membership consultation and presentation of a collective view irrespective of individual views on a particular issue.

In the 1980 case of Fisheries Development Corporation of SA vs Jorgensen, the courts observed that despite that directors may be representing the interests of a nominator, they are legally obliged to serve the interests of the company to the exclusion of the interests of their nominator. The court held that a director may not serve two masters as this gives rise to conflicting loyalties, and that it is the interests of the company, and not the nominator, that are paramount.

The duty to act in the best interests of the company may often overlap with the interests of organised labour in that both would want to see the company succeeding and remaining in business. Therefore, the representative director may be able to manage the tension in this regard. However, the duty to act with unfettered discretion or independent judgment is far more difficult to manage. While it is legally acceptable for representative directors to consult with their nominators, they are still required to exercise unfettered discretion or independent judgment regardless of the nominators’ views. A representative director may only consider the views of the nominator if they are aligned to what he or she believes to be in the best interests of the company.

Independent judgment

As trade unions are ordinarily “worker controlled”, they operate on the basis of membership consultation and presentation of a collective view irrespective of individual views on the issue. Viewed in the context of the duty to act with unfettered discretion or independent judgment, this could place a representative director in an untenable position.

The debate about the inclusion of employees’ representatives on corporate boards should be extended to cover the idea of affording representative directors flexibility regarding their fiduciary duties, as is the case with Australian, New Zealand and English law.

The inclusion of employee representatives on corporate boards therefore should be accompanied by amendments to the act to include the equivalence of section 173 of the UK Companies Act of 2006, which excuses representative directors from the duty to exercise independent judgment in accordance with an agreement duly entered into by the company that restricts the future exercise of discretion by its directors, or in a way authorised by the company’s constitution.

Unless the act is amended as suggested, the inclusion of employees’ representatives on corporate boards may not yield full benefits. In certain instances, it may even give rise to ceremonial appointments.

• Nethavhani is MD of Nethavhani Attorneys and Nethavhani Governance Consultants. He is also a member of the Chartered Governance Institute of Southern Africa technical committee and a fellow of the same institution.