Establishing a food safety agency has been delayed for too long

The time for talk is over. SA urgently needs to establish a central food safety agency or we risk paying a terrible price. As the world slowly emerges from the Covid-19 pandemic and pre-crisis global trade patterns re-establish, so too should we be racing to establish a food safety regulatory and testing regime that ensures the health and welfare of SA citizens.

It’s not as if we haven’t had time to act. In fact, the idea of a statutory national food control agency has been debated and considered for about 20 years after first being mooted by then agriculture minister Thoko Didiza as far back as 2001.

Despite ongoing deliberations between key departments, including health, agriculture, trade & industry and other agencies and actors, and many briefings to parliament over the years, little appears to have materially advanced to bring such an agency to life.

The 2018 listeriosis crisis, which killed more than 200 South Africans, resulted in renewed promises of a food safety agency, which FairPlay called for at the time. President Cyril Ramaphosa told parliament the government had put in place a process to establish such an agency and the regulatory framework to ensure the requisite high levels of health and safety.

Parliament even had an interdepartmental food safety co-ordinating committee comprising portfolio committees on agriculture, health and trade & industry. It was set up in 2012, and by 2019 had worked on developing an integrated food safety framework and the establishment of a food safety agency.

Sadly, since 2019 nothing has happened, and it appears the committee was not re-established after the May 2019 elections. This is a matter of public health and basic national hygiene, and it is being ignored. Inaction potentially imperils the health and lives of South Africans who may find themselves exposed to illness and other risks, in no small part because of flagrant and immoral dumping of food products into our market.

Not only do these practices devastate local jobs, but without an appropriate regulatory and testing regimen they expose other risks too. Food safety matters affect low-income households disproportionately. Poor quality food results in higher medical costs, poorer nutrition outcomes and lower immunity. A food safety agency would therefore benefit low-income households through better quality food and nutrition.

The perils of inadequate regulatory control and testing are well documented, so it is not as if SA needs to plough new ground to solve the problem. It is estimated that more than 200 known pathogens are transmitted through food, including salmonella, campylobacter, clostridium and listeria, and since those that are introduced through internationally traded livestock products may not be endemic, they can cause severe problems in importing countries. Examples include the “mad cow” beef saga of the 1990s and various salmonella crises involving poultry imports over the years.

Mary Kenny, of the UN Food and Agriculture Organisation, highlighted the food quality and safety considerations of the global food trade in a paper that concluded that “control of food imports is essential to ensure a safe food supply and to prevent the ‘dumping’ of lesser quality food. The government’s food control agencies need to assure consumers that they have set and will enforce standards for the quality and safety of foods,” she says, adding that these agencies must work with food producers in a “co-operative and collaborative manner” to ensure quality and safety “through appropriate inspection, testing and certification methods”.

One problem that besets this is the myriad organisations, agencies and regulations that preside over food safety in SA, all of which have been described to parliament a number of times over the years along with plans to establish a food safety agency. For example, Prof Lise Korsten of the University of Pretoria, a respected expert in food safety and regulatory control, told a parliamentary workshop five years ago that establishing such an agency was in line with international precedent. She also noted her own concerns about border control for food products, including fresh produce, entering the country illegally.

There is an opportunity now to move swiftly and build on the foundation of work that has been done over the years. We can finally establish the much-needed food safety agency based on the best international precedent offers but with an SA flavour appropriate to our circumstances.

FairPlay has pointed before to the Irish model, which seems a good starting point. The Food Safety Authority of Ireland falls under its health minister and came into effect in the late 1990s with a mission to “protect consumers and raise compliance through partnership, science and food law enforcement”.

It offers a solid blend of expert science, public participation, industry consultation and statutory heft. It also has significant powers of enforcement. We need an agency that has teeth to ensure regulations are not ignored or flouted. The private sector could help fund the body to flatten the hump of trying to locate resources in a stressed fiscus and accepting the principle that a rising tide floats all ships.

Many in the private sector are anyway spending substantial amounts in developing their own testing and quality standards to plug the holes in the existing system.

As the world attempts to return to normal, so too will this raise the danger lurking at our borders. We have a chance now to prepare our defences. Let us not be accused, once again, of having been forewarned and been found wanting.

• Francois Baird is founder of the FairPlay movement