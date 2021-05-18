CARTOON: SA’s dinosaur automotive policy

Markets shrug off concerns about rising infections in the region
The country needs a developmental central bank with a mandate that combines price stability with employment
Eskom said seven generation units had returned to service, easing supply constraints, but this is insufficient for peak demand in the evening
The opposition is trying to have a judgment in favour of Johann Brummer overturned
Higher data usage and demand for financial services helped Vodacom raise its final dividend 1.2% to 410c in its year to end-March
AA forecasts a 1c cent a litre decline for petrol while diesel is set to rise 20c
Testing the limits of trademarks, transparency in party funding, monitoring stay-at-home employees, and more
A weaker dollar and growing inflationary pressure is bolstering gold’s appeal as an inflation hedge
Victory over Battle Force will dent the chances of entry ExpressfromtheUs for the Durban July
Street smart version adds Shadow Line trim and a blacked-out kidney grille
