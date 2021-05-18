Opinion

CARTOON: SA’s dinosaur automotive policy

18 May 2021 - 05:00 brandan reynolds
Tuesday, May 18 2021
Tuesday, May 18 2021

Government, motor industry edging towards strategy on electric cars

Trade, industry & competition minister Ebrahim Patel is expected to make an announcement on policy soon
Economy
1 day ago

PETER BRUCE: The mirage of localisation will lead to our ruin

The idea that we can batten down the hatches in a global economy is a recipe for disaster
Opinion
5 days ago

DAVID FURLONGER: Race to the finish line

New auto strategy is almost ready but some questions remain
Opinion
3 weeks ago

Electric cars need government support, says BMW SA’s CEO

Local motor industry has to future-proof itself in an increasingly electric automotive world, says Peter van Binsbergen
National
1 month ago

All dressed up for automotive plan journey with no satnav

Documents with the fine print to guide manufacturers on implementing the programme are missing
Opinion
2 months ago
Monday, May 17 2021
Monday, May 17 2021

Would you like to comment on this article or view other readers' comments?
Register (it’s quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Most read

1.
NEVA MAKGETLA: SA will be forced to kick its coal ...
Opinion / Columnists
2.
CAROL PATON: Rare opportunity for change has ...
Opinion / Columnists
3.
LETTER: Presumption of innocence doesn’t apply in ...
Opinion / Letters
4.
NEIL MANTHORP: Cricket SA’s selection policies ...
Opinion / Columnists
5.
CARTOON: Defiant Ace’s Samson gambit
Opinion

Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.