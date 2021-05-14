Opinion

CARTOON: Palestine’s hope in ruins

14 May 2021 - 05:00 brandan reynolds
Friday, May 14 2021
Friday, May 14 2021

Israel plunged into communal violence

Arabs and Jews engage in clashes as violence spreads throughout the country
World
13 hours ago

Israeli troops deploy along Gaza border as Hamas launches more rockets

Israeli’s military says about 400 of 1,600 rockets fired by Gaza factions had fallen short, potentially causing some Palestinian civilian casualties
World
19 hours ago

Diplomatic push gains momentum as Israel-Palestinian conflict alarms world

US sends envoy to Israel and Russia calls for urgent talks among efforts to end the most serious fighting since 2014 war
World
1 day ago

Hamas’s offensive makes less military sense than ever

Most militaries try to protect civilians — Hamas’s actively exploits them
World
17 hours ago

Violence continues in mixed Arab-Jewish towns in Israel

‘We have lost control of the city and the streets,’ Lod mayor after several nights of violent confrontations between Arab and Jewish Israelis
World
1 day ago
Thursday, May 13 2021
Thursday, May 13 2021

Would you like to comment on this article or view other readers' comments?
Register (it’s quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Most read

1.
LETTER: A flaw in Discovery’s operation
Opinion / Letters
2.
Ivermectin is a proven treatment for Covid-19, so ...
Opinion
3.
PETER BRUCE: The mirage of localisation will lead ...
Opinion / Columnists
4.
CARTOON: Ramaphosa’s full house
Opinion
5.
STEPHEN CRANSTON: Financial advisers react ...
Opinion / Columnists

Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.