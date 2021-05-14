CARTOON: Palestine’s hope in ruins

Market data including bonds and fuel prices
Former Tekkie Town owners want a more just settlement than they and others have been offered
Committee is considering a hybrid system like that used for local government, says Valli Moosa
The homeland of Skype and Bolt has Europe’s highest number of technology start-ups per capita
Nine-month waiver on mobile-money service fees during pandemic dents revenue
The BankservAfrica tracks low-value card, ATM and EFT transactions and can give an overview of economic activity
Testing the limits of trademarks, transparency in party funding, monitoring stay-at-home employees, and more
New guidance is the most significant shift in federal Covid-19 policy since the start of the pandemic
Promoter Eddie Hearn says world heavyweight unification title fight will take place in Saudi Arabia
Perhaps it is time to begin to grapple with what it would mean to have a saviour with a melanin-rich skin
Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.
