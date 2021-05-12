Legislative limbo: where next for SA’s upstream sector and would-be investors?

The presence of a carried national oil company will invariably complicate the carry mechanics under a farm-in agreement, notably as to how the parties’ obligations to carry the national oil company are reflected in the farm-in agreement carry. As is common in many jurisdictions, the upstream bill provides for the national oil company, PetroSA in this case, to hold a carried interest in any exploration or production right, set at 20% in the upstream bill.

However, the mechanics of the 20% carried interest are far from clear in the bill, notably in relation to if and how exploration-stage carried costs are recoverable from future production. More fundamentally, the upstream bill is not clear at which level PetroSA is to hold its interest (in the exploration or production right directly, or in the share capital of the title-holder).

In addition to the PetroSA carried interest, every exploration and production right must have a minimum of 10% participating interest held by black investors. Securing financing for equity investments into exploration projects is particularly challenging given that exploration activities are highly speculative, capital-intensive and generate no immediate revenue. Exploration companies may therefore need to consider alternative funding mechanisms to introduce BEE partners.

By way of example, notional vendor loans are a fairly common financing mechanism in terms of which the BEE partner subscribes for shares in the exploration company for a nominal amount on the basis that any dividends accruing to it would be applied to reducing the balance of the notional loan, which is usually set at the market value of the shares. This method of financing allows the BEE partner to take full title in and to the shares without the need for an actual transfer of funds as would be the case with a traditional loan.

Taken together, the economic arrangements (between buyer and seller and among partners) are likely to be more complicated in the SA context. As in any sale and purchase agreement with a gap between signing and closing, the parties need to agree how to manage this interim period. There is always a natural tension regarding this period, where the purchaser is committed to acquiring but the transaction is not certain to be completed. The need for government consent in oil and gas transactions means these provisions are standard practice in farm-in agreements.

However, the context in SA means parties can expect particularly lengthy interim periods, with some transactions taking in excess of a year to be completed. During such a lengthy interim period, new work programmes and budgets will inevitably need to be developed and agreed, and potentially key project decisions made (such as applications for licence renewals).

Parties to the farm-in agreement will therefore need detailed provisions setting out how they will agree on any of those material decisions, particularly where those decisions will have an affect on carried obligations.

The transitional provisions in the proposed upstream bill are not clear, notably in relation to any pending applications and lodgements of rights and permits. This could create additional complications for transactions that are ongoing during the adoption of any new legislation, if the relevant agreements do not fully address all potential future scenarios. This could have a particular affect, for instance, on the applicability of the provisions relating to the state’s carried interest.

SA has clear potential to develop a viable upstream sector and investors appear prepared to make the necessary investments. However, despite some signs of activity, including ongoing exploration and appraisal and new entrants into existing exploration blocks, the level of activity remains muted. It is clearly for the government to make the next move, to unlock the country’s potential in this sector.

• Leyden and Morton are attorneys with Herbert Smith Freehills.