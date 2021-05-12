Opinion

CARTOON: Ramaphosa’s full house

12 May 2021 - 05:00 brandan reynolds
Wednesday, May 12 2021
Wednesday, May 12 2021

ANC confident Ace Magashule will do the right thing and apologise, says Duarte

The suspended secretary-general tried to suspend party president Cyril Ramaphosa
Politics
11 hours ago

Ramaphosa admits to deep problems in bruised ANC

NEC calls for leadership retreat to forge unity after suspended secretary-general Ace Magashule ordered to apologise
Politics
1 day ago

Ace Magashule ordered to apologise or face expulsion

Suspended ANC secretary-general has refused to step down and recently took aim at the president
Politics
1 day ago

Ace Magashule’s suspension is no victory for Ramaphosa

Deep in the crevices of the party lies a slew of political opponents ready to fill the Magashule lacuna, and so the tournament continues
Opinion
1 day ago

CAROL PATON: How big is the ANC’s Magashule moment?

Does the suspension of the secretary-general open the way for Cyril Ramaphosa to speed up reform?
Opinion
1 day ago
Tuesday, May 11 2021
Tuesday, May 11 2021

Would you like to comment on this article or view other readers' comments?
Register (it’s quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Most read

1.
Ace Magashule’s suspension is no victory for ...
Opinion
2.
Ivermectin is a proven treatment for Covid-19, so ...
Opinion
3.
EDITORIAL: Take a tougher stand against ...
Opinion / Editorials
4.
TOM EATON: Have a beer with that shot of ...
Opinion / Columnists
5.
EDITORIAL: ANC fears being shown the door
Opinion / Editorials

Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.