CARTOON: Magashule’s vested interests

High commodity prices and pressure on the dollar have put the local currency close to 2020 mark
Having the support of the US is a step towards an expanded global vaccine distribution programme
The amount could escalate to cover the cost of adhering to Covid-19 protocols
Bitter infighting over the step-aside rule threatens to cripple the governing party ahead of the local government elections
Founders say they are proud of the course they have taken, insisting their belief in maintaining integrity has resulted in lost opportunities
Vehicle exports, measured in both numbers and value, plunged while exports of components increased
Companies meet empowerment goals at junior management level but are falling short at the higher levels
No date was given as to when the new parliament will begin working
Villa boss Dean Smith bemoans referee’s decisions
The virus isn’t just deadlier for diabetics, it’s also triggering the metabolic disease in many who didn’t previously have it
