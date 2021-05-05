Appointment of auditors by JSE could help clean up sector’s reputation

Many countries, including SA, are debating ways to improve audit quality and regain public trust in the profession. Recent auditing scandals have been highly visible and the media scrutiny has tainted all audits, even though the professional failure of one firm is not a failure of the profession itself. Still, it’s a good moment to step back and think about the kind of structural checks that are needed when internal governance processes fail.

Some think the answer lies in mandatory audit firm rotation, which comes into effect on April 1 2023. The idea behind this is that the natural business imperative towards retention, and the familiarity that inevitably develops between clients and their auditors over time, is a risk to auditor independence and quality. SA’s Independent Regulatory Board for Auditors also believes mandatory rotation will reduce audit concentration, creating a more competitive environment and accelerating transformation.

This naturally leads to conversations about dismantling the Big Four. Like most things, this issue is complicated by an intersection of interests: the public wants the Big Four to self-regulate better, the regulator wants to avoid future scandals, and shareholders want the assurance that financial statements can be trusted. For their part, larger firms are also talking about splitting (or in some countries are being directed to split) their audit and consulting businesses so a client’s adviser and auditor aren’t the same. One of the Big Four, for instance, ceased doing non-audit work for JSE-listed companies from the end of March.

These solutions sound good in theory but come with inherent limitations in practice. For example, though mandatory audit firm rotation can help mitigate familiarity threats and dissolve audit concentration, practically we’ve seen that clients simply rotate horizontally within the Big Four businesses — which often makes sense since not all mid-size firms can offer the scale or deep specialisation many clients require.

On the question of strictly separating audit and advisory, we should not underestimate the extent to which advisory services can enhance audit efficiencies through developments in cybersecurity, biometrics, artificial intelligence and blockchain. Dismantling expertise could make collaboration, and therefore audit quality, more difficult and expensive to achieve.

In the private sector environment new business is mostly generated by doing work for listed entities on the JSE at a fee determined by various forces of the market. The process for auditing public institutions is different: private firms do not approach public institutions directly but apply to the auditor- general, whose office sets out minimum entry criteria in terms of quality, cost and transformation commitments. If a firm meets these criteria it is accepted onto a panel of service providers, which the auditor-general calls on as needed. The key point here is that the institution being audited is not the same as the institution that pays the auditor. When you change this model of remuneration you enhance objectivity.

A few years ago I sat in on an audit committee meeting of a public institution and was amazed at how forthrightly the audit manager laid out his case to the audit committee chair. The audit manager was particularly effective because he was freed from some of the forced diplomacy that often defines the private sector’s relationship with its clients, where the value of relationships is paramount to securing future work.

I would suggest we apply the same model to the auditing of listed entities in the private sector. Let the JSE, for example, award audit work based on each firm’s availability of skills, capacity and transformation credentials. The JSE could then compensate each audit firm directly, avoiding any of the fee and service conflicts inherent in our current working model. Put simply, we need to avoid being in situations where our diplomacy in front of clients makes us ineffective.

Setting up a body of the JSE to assign work naturally requires funding and would need regulatory support. One could, for example, charge a small levy on the movement of shares to fund this body, since a founding principle here is to safeguard shareholder interests by auditing the auditors, so to speak. Of course, there will be details to agree on — joint audits, signoffs and split fee arrangements — but these can be worked out.

As a partner in a mid-size firm, I’m conscious that this sort of model benefits my working environment. But there’s a larger, stress-tested principle here that says when you remove the complication of auditing a business you also want to retain, you help keep the profession in check. And when you get that right, you enhance the reputation of all.

• Sadek is a partner at BDO SA.