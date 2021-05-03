Opinion SECOND TAKE FINANCIAL TIMES: UK economy is back on track, but Brexit lingers Financial support and vaccinations help spur a rebound but leaving the EU will lift prices BL PREMIUM

As it emerges from lockdown Britain’s economy appears to be recovering faster than anticipated. Forecasters have revised up their predictions for growth and lowered their projections for the unemployment rate. This follows a range of data that came in far stronger than forecast, from jobless figures to retail sales.

Partly, the UK’s bounce-back reflects the same factors that have lifted expectations for other rich countries: a vaccination programme, an end to lockdowns and high rates of household saving. ..