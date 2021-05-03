SECOND TAKE
FINANCIAL TIMES: UK economy is back on track, but Brexit lingers
Financial support and vaccinations help spur a rebound but leaving the EU will lift prices
03 May 2021 - 14:18
As it emerges from lockdown Britain’s economy appears to be recovering faster than anticipated. Forecasters have revised up their predictions for growth and lowered their projections for the unemployment rate. This follows a range of data that came in far stronger than forecast, from jobless figures to retail sales.
Partly, the UK’s bounce-back reflects the same factors that have lifted expectations for other rich countries: a vaccination programme, an end to lockdowns and high rates of household saving. ..
