The post-pandemic fashion cry: Yes to the dress!

Women are saying yes to the dress. The garment has become one emblem of the post-lockdown consumer, as economies slowly reopen in places such as the US and UK

And dressier clothing is just the start of what may be a “great rotation” in consumer spending. At the end of last year, we argued that a vaccine-driven economic recovery would shift what people buy — they’d order less leisure wear and buy fewer cushions, but put more money towards Champagne, suits and experiences. In categories such as fashion and cosmetics, this shift is indeed happening; however, other areas, such as dining, travel and big events, have yet to really get going.

Until trips to offices and sunny climes pick up again, retailers and manufacturers will have to manage this sputtering recovery and deal with levels of demand that may be much more, or much less, than they expected.

Urban Outfitters was the first to signal the return to dressing up. It said that at its Anthropologie brand in the last week of February, seven of its 10 best-selling online items were dresses. Over the previous year, one or two dresses at most would have made the top 10.

When British retail reopened in June and December 2020, shoppers bought many of the same things they were ordering in lockdown — lots of leisurewear and lingerie. This time around, sales of womenswear — and particularly floaty, mid-length dresses — are up, as are handbags and mascara (yes to above-the-mask make-up). There’s far less interest in comfortable clothes made for lounging at home.

“Fashion is back,” declared Associated British Foods, the owner of budget chain Primark. Clothing is undergoing its own metamorphosis: skinny jeans, the workhorse of women’s wardrobes for more than a decade, are on their way out; mom jeans and other looser-cut pants are taking over. This is boosting denim sales, and should inspire sales of new tops and shoes to go with them.