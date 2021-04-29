Education budget shows government has its spending priorities wrong

SA is a developmental state with very little evidence to point to that classification. If anything, the ANC-led government has exhibited nothing but antidevelopmental thinking, not just in its overall ineptitude in delivering basic services that are supposed to contribute to the development of the country, but by misprioritising services and objectives. Nowhere is this more evident than in the government’s education investment.

Finance minister Tito Mboweni’s most recent budget submission revealed that it costs the SA taxpayer just more than R15,000 per month to keep a prisoner in prison, while the state spends about R1,770 a month to keep a child in school — the SA taxpayer spends nine times more to imprison someone than to educate a child.

Considering inflation, the government will be investing even less to keep a child in school over the next three years, year on year, and if SA’s economic luck remains the same it won’t be long before the National Treasury has to spend more money servicing the debt burden than investing in education.

Granted, the public school population is exponentially bigger than the prison population, but regarding state planning that should not matter. The cost per person (learner vs prisoner) is what matters most because it more pointedly illuminates the priorities of the government. This is not a new phenomenon; this spending misprioritisation has been a component of our fundamentally compromised democracy since its inception.

Don’t get me wrong; I’m not suggesting that we necessarily spend less on imprisoning people. The SA Human Rights Commission and Constitutional Court have been clear on the minimum standards of treatment of prisoners, in line with the bill of rights and human rights charter, and that comes at a hefty price.

Nor am I suggesting that we necessarily imprison fewer people so we spend less on imprisonment, though if you speak to the right social democrat you will hear compelling arguments backed by substantial data that suggest the country would safer if it were to release most prisoners, and instead of spending R15,000 per month on incarcerating them give them a universal basic income that matches a living wage. Not only would we keep the country safer, but we would get a far better return on investment. A reliable source of income that lifts (especially young) people out of poverty will dramatically reduce their chances of a first offence and will, as history has shown, reduce the overall recidivism rate. Of course, I’m not talking about releasing murderers and rapists.