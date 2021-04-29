Denmark and SA to work together in just transition to clean energy production

The world is at a tipping point in the fight against climate change. The cascade of pledges by countries and companies to reduce their carbon emissions to net-zero by 2050 is heralding a tidal shift in the global energy production. An energy transition in which energy production will predominantly be based on sustainable and renewable energy sources such as wind and solar.

The imminent energy transition will benefit our planet and people. It will help mitigate the inevitable climate change the world will face over the coming centuries. The energy transformation will affect the lives of billions of people, and governments will need to ensure the transition is socially just. We need to put people at the centre of our green transition policies and involve them in the process. This will require proactive industrial policy, active labour market policies, and social protection measures.

As highlighted by President Cyril Ramaphosa in his state of the nation address, we must take into account that the transition affects towns and communities. Governments must find ways to address the social and economic impacts of clean energy transitions on individuals and communities. Our energy policies will only be truly successful if they ensure people benefit from the changes, and that they protect those that might be vulnerable to them. This is especially urgent as countries grapple with the huge damage done by the Covid-19 pandemic to lives and livelihoods.

In partnership with the International Energy Agency, Denmark is convening a new global commission that aims to put people at the centre of our energy transition policies. “Our Inclusive Energy Future” is bringing together government leaders, key decision-makers and scientists to examine how to make these transitions equitable and successful. The commission will deliver its recommendations in time for the COP26 climate change conference, at which they will be an important aspect of the critical discussions about climate action.

I am delighted that SA has joined this high-level global commission on a people-centred, just transition. SA has a lot to offer to the work of the commission. The idea of such a transition was addressed in a position paper on climate change, adopted by union federation Cosatu, in August 2011. The paper took a proactive stance on climate policy, embracing the need to transition to a low-carbon economy but, at the same time, advocating that workers and generally vulnerable stakeholders be prioritised in the country’s transition.