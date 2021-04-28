Transforming human settlements and the spatial economy

Human settlement transformation is a critical component of addressing the impact of SA’s spatial legacy on people’s lives and livelihoods and establishing a new development path. While the fundamental reshaping of the colonial and apartheid impact on the space economy is a long-term project, chapter 8 of the National Development Plan (NDP) states that “by 2030 SA should observe meaningful and measurable progress in reviving rural areas and in creating more functionally integrated, balanced and vibrant urban settlements”.

The network of major urban areas and diverse range of cities, towns and service nodes are “home” to more than 82% of South Africans. These are places where urbanisation acts as an enabler of growth and innovation (in spite of the associated service delivery challenges). As stated in the Integrated Urban Development Framework (2014) “in the economic history of humanity, urbanisation has always been an accelerator of growth and development, bringing about enormous changes in the spatial distribution of people and resources, and in the use and consumption of land”.

SA has made significant progress in addressing the accommodation and service delivery conundrum. However, spatial challenges, such as rural inequalities and urban inefficiencies, have grown, in part because of our increasingly mobile and youthful population.

Urbanisation and townward migration have resulted in the percentage of SA’s population residing in urban regions (metros) and cities increasing from almost 40% in 2011 to 50%. Urban regions, cities and large towns house 53% of the population and almost 56% of the youth. However, there has also been significant growth and townward migration in rural towns. This is especially so along national and regional road corridors and in the coastal zone from Umhlatuze in the east to Saldanah in the west.

The coastal zone is home to almost 38% of the population and we anticipate that this trend will continue. The latest population projections for 2050 confirm the projected growth in urban regions and cities and also points to significant population increase expected in large and medium towns.

Service delivery and access to livelihoods, as well as inclusivity, life expectancy and access to education, have been improving in urban areas and cities. Consistent progress has also been made with the provision of “housing opportunities” (defined not only as a house and/or serviced site, but also as delivery of tenure, or water and sanitation) through the SA Housing Subsidy Programme.