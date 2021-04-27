G7’s proposed carbon tariffs amount to backdoor protectionism
They would make competition harder for the developing world because most rich countries use carbon more sparingly
To tackle climate change rich nations are promising to end fossil fuel use in 29 years. As this becomes excruciatingly costly, the Group of Seven (G7) is now thinking about making the world’s poor pay for it. That will go badly.
The rich world has seen an incredible development on the back of enormous increases in mostly fossil fuel energy. A few hundred years ago most available power came from back-breaking human work. Even by the end of the 1800s human labour made up 94% of all industrial work in the US. It now constitutes just 8%.
If the energy used is regarded in terms of “servants”, each with the same work-power as a human being, every person in the rich world now has access to 150 servants who clean, cook, drive, heat and do almost everything else for them.
Despite green protestations, rich people still get 79% of their energy from fossil fuels. Ending that will be hard, socially destabilising and surprisingly ineffective.
To see how difficult, take the UN’s recent pronouncement that the Paris promises really mean reducing world emissions by 7.6% every year this decade. The UN cheerfully notes this was almost achieved in 2020 with the global Covid-19 shutdowns.
But this year we need twice the reduction, equal to two shutdowns. And three in 2022, ending with the equivalent of 11 global shutdowns every year from 2030. Economic models show this will cost tens of trillions of dollars annually.
It will also destabilise rich countries. Their per-person growth rates have declined. In Europe it is now edging towards zero. As climate policies reduce growth further, this will threaten long-term social coherence as people realise their children won’t be better off and pensions wither.
The cuts will matter little for the climate. Even if all Organisation for Economic Co-operation and Development (OECD) nations cut their entire CO₂ emissions now, the standard UN climate model shows it will reduce warming by just 0.4°C by 2100. That is because 6-billion not-rich people also want access to plentiful and cheap energy, lifting them out of hunger, sickness and poverty. They are more concerned about economic growth that will create welfare and resilience against disease, and even climate change.
The EU and others believe higher tariff threats will force the developing world to adopt their own costly climate policies. This could be a disastrous misjudgement
Climate policies harm the developing world. The current Paris Agreement will force more people to stay poor by 2030 than otherwise would have happened. If a reduction of 2°C or 1.5°C is aimed for, a recent peer-reviewed study shows it will mean at least 80-million more poor by 2030 and more than 100-million more starving by mid-century.
Now rich countries want the world’s poor to pay the costs through carbon tariffs. The UK is pushing such tariffs as a key priority of its G7 presidency, and the proposal is falling on sympathetic ears in the US, Europe and Canada.
As the US and Europe drive up energy costs, more businesses will escape to less burdened areas such as Asia and Africa. Slapping a border tariff on imports according to their underlying emissions reduces that move.
But such tariffs also make it harder for the developing world to compete, because most rich countries use carbon more sparingly. Globally, these tariffs are inefficient and make climate policies even costlier. But crucially, they act as backdoor protectionism for rich countries.
For the rich world to cut 20% of its emissions, a standard model shows it will cost them $310bn a year. Using carbon tariffs, the rich world can instead end up $400bn better off, making $90bn by forcing businesses to move back to the rich world. Instead, they impose more than half a trillion in extra costs onto the world’s poor. As one highly quoted study concludes, “the main effect of carbon tariffs is to shift the economic burden of developed world climate policies to the developing world”.
The EU and others believe higher tariff threats will force the developing world to adopt their own costly climate policies. This could be a disastrous misjudgement.
If the US were to implement a national $40 tax per tonne of carbon, one recent study shows this would cost $73bn yearly in lost growth. If the US also decided to force Chinese exports to pay tariffs equivalent to this carbon tax, it would confer a loss on China of $24bn. But this wouldn’t help push China to implement its own $40 carbon tax domestically, because that would cost the Chinese $210bn a year.
Instead, it is likely that forcing developing countries to choose between losing billions and losing even more billions will lead to profound resentment towards a rich world that claims to implement climate policies to help, but really shifts the costs onto the world’s poor. It could lead to a tariff war and the developing world shaping a separate free trading regime.
The effective way to address the real problem of climate change is to dramatically ramp up investment into green energy research & development. If the price of green energy could be innovated below fossil fuels over the next decade, everyone would happily switch.
Africa, Asia and Latin America need to force sense back into climate policy and insist on smart green innovation. They should warn a smug West that depriving the world’s poor of the twin drivers of development — abundant energy and free trade — is unacceptable.
• Lomborg is president of the Copenhagen Consensus and visiting fellow at the Hoover Institution, Stanford University. His latest book is “False Alarm: How Climate Change Panic Costs Us Trillions, Hurts the Poor and Fails to Fix the Planet”.
