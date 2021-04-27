G7’s proposed carbon tariffs amount to backdoor protectionism

To tackle climate change rich nations are promising to end fossil fuel use in 29 years. As this becomes excruciatingly costly, the Group of Seven (G7) is now thinking about making the world’s poor pay for it. That will go badly.

The rich world has seen an incredible development on the back of enormous increases in mostly fossil fuel energy. A few hundred years ago most available power came from back-breaking human work. Even by the end of the 1800s human labour made up 94% of all industrial work in the US. It now constitutes just 8%.

If the energy used is regarded in terms of “servants”, each with the same work-power as a human being, every person in the rich world now has access to 150 servants who clean, cook, drive, heat and do almost everything else for them.

Despite green protestations, rich people still get 79% of their energy from fossil fuels. Ending that will be hard, socially destabilising and surprisingly ineffective.

To see how difficult, take the UN’s recent pronouncement that the Paris promises really mean reducing world emissions by 7.6% every year this decade. The UN cheerfully notes this was almost achieved in 2020 with the global Covid-19 shutdowns.

But this year we need twice the reduction, equal to two shutdowns. And three in 2022, ending with the equivalent of 11 global shutdowns every year from 2030. Economic models show this will cost tens of trillions of dollars annually.

It will also destabilise rich countries. Their per-person growth rates have declined. In Europe it is now edging towards zero. As climate policies reduce growth further, this will threaten long-term social coherence as people realise their children won’t be better off and pensions wither.

The cuts will matter little for the climate. Even if all Organisation for Economic Co-operation and Development (OECD) nations cut their entire CO₂ emissions now, the standard UN climate model shows it will reduce warming by just 0.4°C by 2100. That is because 6-billion not-rich people also want access to plentiful and cheap energy, lifting them out of hunger, sickness and poverty. They are more concerned about economic growth that will create welfare and resilience against disease, and even climate change.