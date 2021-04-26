SA needs to be more export-orientated to grow an industrial market footprint

In April, SA celebrates 27 years of a strong democracy that has brought political freedom for its people. However, despite structural reforms across all fronts, including in economic policy, the majority of South Africans continue to live in poverty and inequality remains a challenge. Unemployment is at a record 32.5%.

The ANC-led government has, since 1994, adopted several policy measures to reconstruct the SA economy. Key among these is an export-orientated economic growth strategy, which is critical for industrial development.

The metals and engineering (M&E) sector represents about 29% of the total manufacturing production base in SA. To date the picture across all variables measuring progress on SA’s industrialisation path in the sector does not look good. Though there was progress from 1994 to 2008, production in the sector has since declined, coupled with low levels of investment.

Jobs continue to be lost, with the rising industrial cost base making the sector uncompetitive in terms of trade, and too unsustainable to invest in. This has defeated the purpose of the economic renewal process since 1994. How, then, does the country move forward from here?

Adopting the right policies and speeding up their implementation is key. It is important to state that the challenges facing the SA manufacturing sector, especially the M&E component, cannot be ignored. These include rising administered costs in energy, energy supply reliability, rising logistics costs, as well as inefficiencies from key government entity service suppliers.

The Steel and Engineering Industries Federation of Southern Africa (Seifsa) has long advocated for infrastructure development as a key parameter to supporting industrialisation in SA. This is particularly critical for industries such as the M&E sector as it feeds into infrastructure projects from an input supplier perspective. Regarding fixed investment to GDP, SA is far below other emerging economies at about 17%. China, in comparison, is at 42%. SA needs to increase this number if the country is to address poverty and inequality.

Credit should be given to the government as it has continued to set aside funding for public-sector infrastructure spending, with R791.2bn earmarked for the next three fiscal years. However, a significant amount of this — 37% — will be implemented through state-owned enterprises (SOEs) that are under scrutiny for past mismanagement. Reforming these SOEs to ensure they deliver on their mandate is key.

At the same time, following through on monitoring adherence to local procurement requirements remains imperative to support local industries.