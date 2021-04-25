Opinion

SECOND TAKE

DENVER POST: Police need not arrest all suspects

25 April 2021 - 19:00
Police stand in front of demonstrators during a protest in Portland, the US, November 4 2020. Picture: REUTERS/GORAN TOMASEVIC
Police stand in front of demonstrators during a protest in Portland, the US, November 4 2020. Picture: REUTERS/GORAN TOMASEVIC

When police try to apprehend suspects, some of whom are inevitably innocent, it naturally escalates the situation and sometimes the results are deadly for both police and suspects.

We saw it in Aurora when police attempted to detain Elijah McClain for refusing to identify himself. We saw it in Minneapolis when police attempted to arrest George Floyd for using counterfeit money.

We saw it in New York City when Eric Garner was choked to death trying to sell loose cigarettes, and we saw it in Brooklyn Center when Daunte Wright was shot and killed by a police officer who it appears was attempting to use her stun gun to help detain him for an outstanding warrant on a gross misdemeanour weapons charge.

No-one should risk their life, or the lives of others, over minor offences such as using counterfeit money, trespassing, not having a licence plate, speeding, or failing to appear for a misdemeanour offence. 

Police need the assistance of the law to de-escalate many of these interactions. They need to get the message from legislators that for most of their work, arrests are not necessary. Senate Bill 62 sends that message loud and clear by telling police to use their judgment to assess whether those suspected of nonviolent offences pose a threat to society.

We ask police officers to make life-and-death decisions every day; we can ask them to articulate their assessments for the threat to the community when making an arrest too. If a suspect does not pose a threat and has committed a nonviolent offence, police can issue a citation for the person to appear in court — like a speeding ticket, where matters will only get worse for folks if they fail to appear.

Had the officer in Loveland attempting to arrest a 73-year-old with dementia simply issued her a ticket for leaving a store without paying for $14 worth of items, we are sure Karen Garner wouldn’t have been arrested in such a violent manner and the department wouldn’t be facing a lawsuit for the injuries she sustained.

America’s justice system is broken, and Senate Bill 62 is one small step towards repairing it. /Denver, April 18

Denver Post

