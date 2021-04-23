CARTOON: The Wolf of Brick Wall Street

Bourse has mostly traded weaker but underlying strength in the all-share remains intact
Onerous compliance requirements may lead to delistings but investors need standards to be kept
Senzo Mchunu says government is ‘teetering on a fiscal cliff’ and cannot offer public sector wage increases
The role of parliament will come under scrutiny at the state capture commission
Clicks CEO Vikesh Ramsunder talks to Business Day TV about the company’s performance
Business Day editor Lukanyo Mnyanda spoke to Reserve Bank governor Lesetja Kganyago
Businesses are employing a strategy of having proceedings bankrolled rather than risking funds for legal costs
Travellers arriving from Argentina, Brazil, Chile, India and SA must undergo a 10-day quarantine
Stavros Nicolaou wants amendments to the constitution to allow for a majority independent board
Cape Town's inferno, Idriss Déby Itno, Nasa flies Ingenuity on Mars, protests crush European Super League plans, Derek Chauvin found guilty, Cyril Ramaphosa addresses climate summit and more
