US needs a profound change in energy mix to get to net-zero

If US policymakers want to reduce energy-related emissions faster and deeper to achieve the Biden administration’s stated objective of net-zero by 2050, they will need much more profound changes than have occurred so far in the energy system.

Before the coronavirus pandemic, annual energy-related carbon dioxide (CO 2 ) emissions in the US had already fallen 14% from their peak in 2007. But most of the reduction had come from the replacement of coal by gas and, to a lesser extent, wind and solar in electricity generation; there had been few meaningful reductions in other parts of the energy system.

Energy-related emissions amounted to 5.14-billion tonnes of CO 2 in 2019, down from 6-billion in 2007, according to data from the US Energy Information Administration (EIA).

Emissions declined at a compound annual rate of 1.3% between 2007 and 2019 (Monthly energy review, EIA, March 25).

CO 2 emitted from coal combustion fell by 1.1-billion tonnes, accounting for almost the entire reduction in energy-related emissions.

There were only small reductions attributable to heavy fuel oil (-81 million tonnes), petrol (-71 million), diesel (-35 million) and petroleum coke (-29 million), while emissions from both gas (+440 million tonnes) and jet fuel (+18 million) actually increased.

Coal displacement

Since 2007, the reduction in energy-related emissions has been almost entirely due to the displacement of coal by lower-emitting gas-fired generation and, to a lesser extent, by zero emission wind and solar farms.

Total electric generation was broadly flat, but generation from coal fell by 52% or 1,051-billion kilowatt-hours (kW/h) per year.

Two-thirds of the lost coal-fired generation was replaced by gas (+689 billion kW/h) with the rest met by increased output from wind (+261 billion kW/h) and solar (+71 billion kW/h).

As a result, total emissions attributable to electricity generation declined by 807-million tonnes of CO 2 per year (-33%) between 2007 and 2019.

By contrast, emissions from the rest of the energy system, including transport fuels and the direct combustion of oil and gas for heating homes and offices, and running factories, decreased by just 58-million tonnes (-2%).

Deeper system changes

Before the pandemic, there were still about 1.1-billion tonnes of annual CO 2 emissions coming from coal-fired power plants, so there is still scope to reduce emissions by retiring more coal plants.

But even if all the coal-fired units were closed, annual emissions would still be more than 4.1-billion tonnes per year — or more if some coal units are replaced by gas-fired units rather than wind and solar.

The Biden administration’s goal of net-zero by 2050 would therefore only be possible through much more profound and disruptive changes in the energy system than have occurred over the last decade.

Net-zero implies some combination of carbon capture and storage; a more limited share for gas in future power generation; and broad electrification of sectors of the economy that still burn oil and gas directly.

Nothing like this has been achieved so far. Changes to date have all occurred within the power sector’s generation mix, rather than across the boundary between the power sector and the rest of the energy system.

Faster and deeper reductions in energy-related emissions are possible over the next two decades, but they would require profound structural changes in the whole energy system, not just an extension of existing trends.

