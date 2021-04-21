Opinion SHAWN HAGEDORN: Government steals youth’s future by shunning export-led growth Leaders cannot offer a viable plan to boost the economy because they accept today’s political dynamics

President Cyril Ramaphosa seems to be gaining the upper hand within his party, and the pandemic is set to retreat. If optimism is justified, what 2030 unemployment rate should we target? Or should we rather focus on the consequences of chronically high unemployment?

For every two South Africans who have jobs, one is unemployed. The ratio should be at least 12 to one. Sustaining high growth is the standard remedy. Yet no-one is forecasting high growth; nor are meaningful policy shifts under consideration. ..