Joke could be on Dogecoin investors when rates start yapping

I’ve been either investing or writing about investing for 22 years, and I’ve seen a lot of weird stuff, but nothing as weird as Dogecoin, the lighthearted dog-themed cryptocurrency that was created as a joke. It’s now valued at more than $50bn, exceeding Ford and many other companies with extensive histories. It’s not the first worthless financial instrument I’ve seen soar to great heights — it happened to dot-com stocks at the start of my career — but the first one intentionally designed to be worthless. Elon Musk thinks this is funny. I don’t find the humour in it.

These are strange times. Stock market operators who have been around for a few cycles know the sentiment implications of something like Dogecoin: time to grab the canned goods and head for the bunker. As a professional investor, common sense dictates that you should be hedging or derisking, but there seems to be no end to fiscal and monetary stimulus. As former Citigroup CEO Chuck Prince infamously said in 2007 right before the sub-prime mortgage bubble burst and caused a financial crisis, the music is still playing, so you have to keep dancing.

The comments from Prince are more profound than many people realise. Pretend it is 2007, and Prince has perfect foresight of what will happen to the housing market — it will crash and blow up the economy. Can he realistically stop Citigroup from the lucrative business of lending against residential real estate? Can he make that case to the bank’s board of directors when every competitor is making haystacks of cash in mortgages? Can he make that case to employees, whose compensation depends on the money raked in from mortgages? Even a bank CEO is powerless to stop a powerful trend in motion.

No-one has the ability to influence the market significantly. Prince couldn’t stop the housing bubble if he tried, just like former Federal Reserve chair Alan Greenspan’s “irrational exuberance” speech in December 1996 didn’t prevent equities from continuing to rally to new heights. The reason is because of reflexivity, or the idea that sentiment feeds into price, which feeds into sentiment, which feeds back into price in a feedback loop. There’s an uptrend in asset prices, we’re powerless to stop it and it feels terrible because we know this has little to do with economic fundamentals.