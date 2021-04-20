The Scotland and GFG deal may warrant scrutiny after the Greensill collapse

The bond offering, at £294.6m, was marketed by Morgan Stanley as a “rare opportunity to invest in [an] explicit and irrevocable Scottish government-guaranteed, fixed-income asset.” But this wasn’t Scotland waving a big sovereign flag to the bond markets. The zero-coupon notes weren’t listed on any exchange and were placed privately.

Sturgeon hailed the deal as a new chapter in Scottish manufacturing. She was photographed with Gupta receiving a plaque for leaving “no stone unturned”. It’s not unheard of for a government to provide guarantees for infrastructure investments to motivate the market. The UK government set up a programme to do just that in 2012 when credit conditions were unfavourable. But a clear set of rules, a transparent process and proper oversight are required.

In both its complexity and opacity, the Lochaber deal was unusual. The government guarantee, according to the investor teaser at the time, isn’t linked to performance metrics or the actual delivery of power. It can be exercised on any failed payment by Liberty. The deal was approved by a cross-party committee at Holyrood.

Support for preserving jobs and industrial assets is strong in Scotland, though one wonders how detailed the scrutiny of so complex a transaction could be. The due diligence from Ernst & Young, when made public, was nearly entirely redacted. Scotland’s auditor has called repeatedly on its government to set clear standards for doing private-sector deals.

Fergus Ewing, Gupta’s main ministerial sponsor (who faces questions about whether his dinners with Gupta and Greensill broke rules) has said the government received “very significant” security for its guarantee. The government tells me there has been no call on its guarantee to date. Its accounts put the guarantee’s value at between £14m and £32m annually over the contract’s lifetime.1

The big hopes for Lochaber, however, haven’t materialised. And in the last financial year the government took provisions of £36.7m related to the guarantee. Ewing told lawmakers that 40 new jobs have been created, bringing the total positions there to just more than 200. The plan for the alloy wheel plant was scrapped because of poor conditions in the car industry; instead, the company’s planning to build new downstream billet and canning facilities. Rhoda Grant, a Labour member of the Scottish parliament, complained to Ewing that Gupta hadn’t made good on his commitment to local communities.

GFG says its steel and mining operations in Europe are booking record profits off the back of a global rebound. An Alvance spokesperson says, “All payments for power under the long-term arrangements [in which] the Scottish government is a partner, are fully up-to-date”. He says a new £94m investment will double the aluminium production in the smelter and lower its carbon footprint.

Certainly the hydropower plant is a valuable asset. But the future viability of GFG’s operations depend on Gupta’s success in arranging new financing after the Greensill’s collapse of Greensill; and that’s looking increasingly difficult as more questions are raised about its invoicing and other practices.

Bloomberg has reported that four banks — including Sberbank PJSC, Macquarie Group and Goldman Sachs Group — stopped working with Gupta’s commodity trading business as early as 2016 over concerns that its shipping paperwork didn’t match up to the collateral for lending. Reports over the weekend of circular trading practices from a GFG steel company in Wales and questions about how the companies are audited will add to investor discomfort about lending to GFG.

The GFG Alliance has refuted any suggestion of wrongdoing and said “no financial institution has been left out of pocket” after lending to the commodities business. Still, Greensill’s collapse means much more scrutiny for Gupta’s companies.

Without the SNP’s backing, there would have been no bonds to finance the Lochaber purchase. And Gupta’s Scottish backstop had a bigger UK backstop, as Moody’s noted bluntly when it said the bonds’ investment-grade rating was “fundamentally linked to that of the UK government”.

Whatever happens with Gupta’s sprawling group of companies, the Lochaber transaction is a reminder that the SNP will have some tough financial choices to make if it ever secures Scottish independence. It’s fine to leave “no stone unturned” to save jobs. But untethered from the UK and in need of funding, Scotland will find that markets demand a sound track record and a scrupulous approach to public finances.

1The average of the two numbers over the contract period gives the £575m total estimate that's often cited.

