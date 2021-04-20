CARTOON: Ramaphosa’s cabinet reshuffle on snooze

Alex Duys from Umthombo Wealth and Nesan Nair from Sasfin Securities talk to Business Day TV
Rare books, historical documents, collections and even a 1535 Dutch Bible are lost in UCT blaze
UCT ‘devastated by loss of library collections’ as studying put on hold at campus and schools
The role of parliament will come under scrutiny at the state capture commission
Bulk commodities division contributes to ‘exceptional growth in profits’ at building materials and industrial minerals group
The shift has persuaded Daimler to expand its TruckStore used-vehicle division across SA
From obvious if illegal fronting to meaning well but achieving nothing, black empowerment needs to be better managed
Jury will determine whether former police officer Chauvin is guilty of murdering George Floyd
The staggering, crass ineptitude and selfishness of the members’ council emerges at a special general meeting
If you're looking for an excuse to hit the road this autumn, these historic brandy homes will do nicely
Would you like to comment on this article or view other readers' comments? Register (it’s quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.
Would you like to comment on this article or view other readers' comments?
Register (it’s quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.