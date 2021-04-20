Opinion

CARTOON: Ramaphosa’s cabinet reshuffle on snooze

20 April 2021 - 05:00 brandan reynolds
Tuesday, April 20 2021
Tuesday, April 20 2021

EDITORIAL: You have a country to govern, Mr President

The Zuma-Magashule show ensures national issues take a back seat to ANC ones
Opinion
5 days ago

POLITICAL WEEK AHEAD: Talk of cabinet reshuffle reaches fever pitch

Speculation grows over the future of the department of public enterprises
Politics
1 week ago

No intention to replace finance minister, says Cyril Ramaphosa

The president also gave no indication about whether he will be overhauling his executive in a cabinet reshuffle
National
1 month ago

CAROL PATON: With time running out, backsides need to be booted

Few state of the nation addresses have been so universally dismissed as President Cyril Ramaphosa’s last week
Opinion
2 months ago

SAM MKOKELI: Our tortoise-like president unlikely to reshuffle lazy, bloated cabinet

Jackson Mthembu’s death presents Cyril Ramaphosa with a chance to rejig his ineffective national executive
Opinion
2 months ago
Monday, April 19 2021
Monday, April 19 2021

Would you like to comment on this article or view other readers' comments?
Register (it’s quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Most read

1.
TONY LEON: Country’s top lawyers given short ...
Opinion / Columnists
2.
CAROL PATON: ANC deployment at heart of the matter
Opinion / Columnists
3.
TOM EATON: Need money for the canapés? Steal a ...
Opinion / Columnists
4.
LUKANYO MNYANDA: Ramaphosa may be missing a trick ...
Opinion / Columnists
5.
Remarks over Hitler by UCT lecturer Lwazi Lushaba ...
Opinion

Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.