CARTOON: Zuma’s rock bottom

US retail sales and jobless claims data are due out later in the day
The Zuma-Magashule show ensures national issues take a back seat to ANC ones
Appointment of Kgokolo takes the business rescue process of national airline a step closer to completion
ANC secretary-general mobilises support within the ruling party for an apparent revolt over the party’s step-aside decision
EOH CEO Stephen van Coller talks to Business Day TV about the company’s interim results
Without access to essential primary health requirements, such as nutrition, water and housing, education may barely matter
Africa’s mineral treasure trove can learn a few lessons in how to attract investment
President to fully withdraw forces from Afghanistan by the 20th anniversary of the September 11 2001 attacks on US and Nato allies to follow
Partnership between Babar Azam and Mohammad Rizwan proves to be decisive
Lewis Hamilton and Max Verstappen to continue their championship fight in Italy this weekend
