Opinion

CARTOON: J&J jab under observation

14 April 2021 - 05:00 brandan reynolds
Wednesday, April 14 2021
Wednesday, April 14 2021

Government pauses use of J&J vaccine pending safety review

Health minister says the pause is a precautionary measure and vaccinations may resume soon
National
8 hours ago

Medicines regulator confirms J&J vaccine registration conditions restrict sale to state

Only the national government can purchase and oversee the rollout of vaccines, bypassing the private sector
National
17 hours ago

State vaccines head blasts experts who called for AstraZeneca rollout in SA

Barry Schoub says use of vaccine with such poor efficacy would drain much-needed resources, break public trust and create a potential threat
National
1 day ago

J&J vaccine under EU review over after four cases of blood clotting

The European Medicines Agency says there is, as yet, no causal link and J&J is working with regulators to assess the data more thoroughly
World
4 days ago

AstraZeneca vaccine woes grow as more countries limit its use

Australia and the Philippines, the AU and several European countries have either suspended or set age limits on using the Covid-19 vaccine
World
5 days ago
Tuesday, April 13 2021
Tuesday, April 13 2021

Would you like to comment on this article or view other readers' comments?
Register (it’s quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Most read

1.
CAROL PATON: Puzzling probe means it’s a ...
Opinion / Columnists
2.
LETTER: Cyril Ramaphosa may now suspend John ...
Opinion / Letters
3.
LETTER: Who will Ebrahim Patel blame when chicken ...
Opinion / Letters
4.
TEMBEKA NGCUKAITOBI: Political rhetoric to speed ...
Opinion
5.
EDITORIAL: Tax evaders should consider if evasion ...
Opinion / Editorials

Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.