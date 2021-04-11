Space economy slow to take off but growing by leaps and bounds

On April 12, we celebrate the diamond jubilee — the 60th anniversary — of the first human space flight in 1961. The day is still commemorated in Russia as Cosmonauts’ Day. And on June 16 1963, the Soviet Union (Russia) also launched the first woman to orbit the Earth — Valentina Tereshkova, a skydiving champion. It was to be two decades before the US would match this Soviet feat.

The economics of space flight have, however, so far proven to be rather different from the history of aviation. Within two decades of the first flight by the Wright brothers in 1903, airlines were flying scheduled flights between London-Paris, London-Amsterdam and London-Manchester.

But six decades after Yuri Alekseyevich Gagarin’s flight, there are no “spacelines” flying regular scheduled flights to orbit, nor between say Johannesburg and New York in half an hour. So far, Virgin Galactic, SpaceX and Blue Origin hope to offer merely joyrides to billionaire tourists. However, private corporations are starting to make a difference to space economics.

The global space economy was estimated to be worth $423.8bn in 2019, the most recent year for which figures are available. The most lucrative sector of this lies in the digital processing and manipulation of satellite imagery of objects on Earth, or ships in the oceans.

The next most significant source of profits lies in manufacturing satellites, with SpaceX having built and launched more than 1,000 communication satellites, which act as relays for the internet. Profits are marginal in the fiercely competitive market of building space launch vehicles (SLVs), which are now all ballistic rockets. Indeed, Elon Musk announced that SpaceX opened a satellite manufacturing facility to generate the profits to cross-subsidise SLVs.

One reason for the cost differential between aviation and astronautics lies in what the astronautics trade terms expendable launch vehicles (ELVs). It would be unimaginable to throw away a jumbo jet after it had flown only once, yet this has been the prohibitively expensive practice with ELV rockets for six decades. The first to advance from that in corporate operations has been SpaceX.

Musk’s rockets are about a third larger than those of their competitors, to give them the fuel to decelerate as they fall back to Earth and land upon extendable legs like an undercarriage. The cost of extra fuel is negligible compared to the cost of building a first-stage rocket, so SpaceX is able to undercut the prices bid by its competitors. One of its Falcon 9 rockets has so far flown 10 times. Jeff Bezos’s Blue Origin space company builds its space launchers to the same operating model.

This is the first step towards fully reusable launch vehicles that will be able to take off and land like jetliners and have a service life of more than 100 flights without the need for major refurbishment.

Even back in the last century of the cold war, when national space agencies appeared to dominate space expenditure, this was a misleading picture. In market economies the vast bulk of the annual budgets of the US National Aeronautics & Space Administration (Nasa), the European Space Agency and the Japanese Space Exploration Agency was awarded as tenders to private aerospace and electronic corporations.

Today these companies have taken the next logical step. They both build and fly rockets themselves, and sell passenger tickets and cargo manifests to national space agencies and digital companies alike. The space economy employs about 120,000 staff in Organisation for Economic Co-operation and Development countries, and 250,000 in Russia. In SA, about 400 personnel are employed as astronomers, manufacturing satellite components and subsystems, or in ground stations downloading and processing data.

This decade will see major advances in the evolution of space flight. First, the Chinese have launched cosmonauts and small space stations, and India will follow suit within five years. The first Chinese private space corporations are also already in business, and will soon launch their first satellite.

Second, women today form a routine part of most crews, instead of being rarities. Third, winged spacecraft able to land on any runway will be the next stage in reusability. A winged spacecraft needs to carry far less fuel to decelerate; the wings and friction are more economic in running costs.

Sierra Nevada Corporation has bagged a Nasa tender to fly cargo to the International Space Station in its Dream Chaser spaceplane. Its next incremental phase is to upgrade it to accommodate seven passengers. In this decade we will witness the first women and the next men on the moon.

• Gottschalk, a retired political scientist and academic, has just published ‘Cosmonauts do it in Heaven’, a poetry collection on space flight and astronomy.