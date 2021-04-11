Opinion

SECOND TAKE

CHINA DAILY: US jeopardises peace and stability across the Taiwan Straits

11 April 2021 - 19:30
China's Liaoning aircraft carrier with accompanying fleet. Picture: REUTERS
China's Liaoning aircraft carrier with accompanying fleet. Picture: REUTERS

The US guided-missile destroyer John McCain made a transit through the Taiwan Straits last Wednesday. This was the fourth passage through the sensitive waters by US naval vessels since President Joe Biden took office in January and coincided with a naval drill by the People’s Liberation Army Navy carrier strike group near the island of Taiwan in the South China Sea.

Though the US claimed it was a routine crossing, such a move can be interpreted in a different way: secessionists on the island may be emboldened to go even further in their attempt to split the island from the motherland. Indeed, an official of the independence-minded administration on the island said with great bravado on Wednesday that Taiwan would “fight a war if we need to fight a war, and if we need to defend ourselves to the very last day, then we will defend ourselves to the very last day”.

The US is wilfully and recklessly disrupting the regional situation by endangering peace and stability across the Taiwan Straits. Late in March, the US ambassador to Palau, John Hennessey-Niland, became the first US ambassador to a foreign country to visit Taiwan since the US rightly cut off diplomatic ties with the island. It is clear the Biden administration has willingly accepted the mantle of its predecessor and intends to play the Taiwan card in its confrontational approach towards China.

Such a turn in policy is a step away from the promise the US made to abide by the one-China policy, a promise it recently reiterated. It seriously undermines the foundation for relations between the two countries as Beijing has made it clear there is no room for compromise or concessions when it comes to the country’s core interests, such as its territorial integrity.

If the US continues to play with fire on the question of Taiwan, it will only increase the tension across the Taiwan Straits and further harm the already strained political trust between Beijing and Washington. And if those secessionists on the island act on the wrong message of the US and go any further in their attempt to split the island from China, it will only cement the determination of the Chinese mainland to take the island back by force. /Beijing, April 8

China Daily

BLOOMBERG OPINION: Biden’s ambitious plan not a perfect bridge to prosperity

Infrastructure projects must be targeted and meaningful to avoid even more deferred maintenance
Opinion
3 days ago

THE MERCURY NEWS: Big Tech, big spenders on lobbying

Technology firms used to avoid Washington, but the screws are tightening on their unethical practices
Opinion
4 days ago

GLOBE & MAIL: AstraZeneca’s misleading data undermines trust

The vaccine has been declared safe but the threat of blood clots is being investigated
Opinion
6 days ago

THE LEX COLUMN: Fast-food chains in cockfight over chicken sandwiches

The big burger joints are trying to outdo one another as the white meat gains popularity
Opinion
1 week ago

LA TIMES: Los Angeles has what it takes to move from fossil fuels

A study shows the city could reliably deliver 100% renewable electricity by 2035
Opinion
1 week ago

THE LEX COLUMN: Pandemic creates a tipping point

To what extent should one be obliged to give workers something extra simply for doing their jobs?
Opinion
2 weeks ago

Would you like to comment on this article or view other readers' comments?
Register (it’s quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Most read

1.
China is paying dearly for its unofficial ban on ...
Opinion
2.
No policy certainty if expropriation is still on ...
Opinion
3.
TOM EATON: Amen, we whimper as false prophets ...
Opinion / Columnists
4.
CARTOON: DA’s Maimane experiment
Opinion
5.
EDWARD WEBSTER: ‘Uberisation’ takes us back to a ...
Opinion

Related Articles

A second cold war is tracking the first

Opinion

YACOOB ABBA OMAR: What does the new Cold War mean for Africa?

Opinion / Columnists

STEVEN KUO: US and China poised for a silly/serious cold war

Opinion / Columnists

Taiwan praises US lifting of bars on interactions with officials

World

Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.