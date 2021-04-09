WATCH: The week in review — haves vs have-nots

US treasury secretary Janet Yellen’s global minimum company tax rate idea has poked the hornets’ nest. It is unsurprising as one of the big themes to emerge from the pandemic is the haves versus the have-nots and politicians around the world are going to be fixated on closing inequality.

But never forget that corporations as taxpaying entities are a fiction. Shareholders pay taxes, by definition. They have shares because they saved a portion of their after-tax income, which means a corporate tax amounts to double taxation of individual earnings. And while the idea of a global minimum tax rate might sound appealing, it faces a number of hurdles yet.

