Opinion

Covid-19 Business Watch

WATCH: The week in review — haves vs have-nots

Michael Avery and a panel of experts review the week that was

09 April 2021 - 15:43 Business Day TV
Picture: 123RF/DENIS ISMAGILOV
Picture: 123RF/DENIS ISMAGILOV

US treasury secretary Janet Yellen’s global minimum company tax rate idea has poked the hornets’ nest. It is unsurprising as one of the big themes to emerge from the pandemic is the haves versus the have-nots and politicians around the world are going to be fixated on closing inequality.

But never forget that corporations as taxpaying entities are a fiction. Shareholders pay taxes, by definition. They have shares because they saved a portion of their after-tax income, which means a corporate tax amounts to double taxation of individual earnings. And while the idea of a global minimum tax rate might sound appealing, it faces a number of hurdles yet.

To review the week that was, Michael Avery spoke to Warwick Lucas, chief investment officer at Galileo Asset Managers; and Raymond Parsons, professor in the School of Business and Governance at North West University

Michael Avery and a panel of experts review the week that was.

Yellen touts $2-trillion boost in pitch to raise US corporate taxes

Treasury secretary says low taxes are self-defeating as workers and infrastructure have been neglected
World
1 day ago

France and US making progress on global and digital taxation

There has been a sharp acceleration in the talks under Joe Biden to resolve the issue of levying the profits of big US tech companies
World
2 days ago

London Stock Exchange probes outage at Refinitiv market data unit

Analysts are concerned integration costs of LSE’s purchase of the company will be heavier and cover a longer period than expected
Companies
23 hours ago

The importance of remaining invested in times of uncertainty

SPONSORED | Market conditions often drive investors to make poorly timed decisions, says Liberty Group SA
Companies
2 days ago

Market data — April 8 2021

Market data including bonds and fuel prices
Markets
18 hours ago

Would you like to comment on this article or view other readers' comments?
Register (it’s quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Most read

1.
PETER BRUCE: Everything but Ramaphosa’s hold on ...
Opinion / Columnists
2.
EDITORIAL: SABC needs to do more than just ...
Opinion / Editorials
3.
BRIAN KANTOR: Why protecting property is so ...
Opinion / Columnists
4.
CAROL PATON: Land matters. It is as simple and as ...
Opinion / Columnists
5.
DAVID SHAPIRO: The high cost of rest and ...
Opinion / Columnists

Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.