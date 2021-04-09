Opinion

CARTOON: Crisis summit in No-Zoom-bique

09 April 2021 - 05:00 brandan reynolds
Friday, April 9 2021
Friday, April 9 2021

Cyril Ramaphosa to attend Sadc talks on Mozambique terror attacks

The most recent attack by IS-linked insurgents has killed dozens of people, including a South African, in the northern Mozambique town of Palma
National
1 day ago

Southern Africa’s freedom from terrorism is at stake in fight for Palma

Another victory for the jihadists in Mozambique could render counterterrorism measures futile
Opinion
2 days ago

‘Some hid in the sea’: Islamist attack on Mozambique town a turning point in Africa’s ignored war

Mozambican government’s failure to contain the insurgency faces unprecedented scrutiny
World
2 days ago

Mozambique city overwhelmed by people fleeing Islamist violence

Refugees put severe strain on Pemba’s infrastructure
World
3 days ago

Total pulls staff from Mozambique site amid clashes, sources say

Mozambique's government has confirmed dozens of deaths in the assault by Islamist militants that began last week
World
5 days ago

Behind the deadly Mozambique attacks

Islamist extremists attacked the town of Palma in Mozambique’s Cabo Delgado province last week — the latest event in what’s proving to be a ...
Features
1 week ago
Thursday, April 8 2021
Thursday, April 8 2021

Would you like to comment on this article or view other readers' comments?
Register (it’s quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Most read

1.
PETER BRUCE: Everything but Ramaphosa’s hold on ...
Opinion / Columnists
2.
DAVID SHAPIRO: The high cost of rest and ...
Opinion / Columnists
3.
TIISETSO MOTSOENENG: Welcome news at last for ...
Opinion / Columnists
4.
CARTOON: Jacob Zuma ‘rethinks’ constitution
Opinion
5.
MOELETSI MBEKI: Nationalist rule keeps SA’s ...
Opinion

Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.