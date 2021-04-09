AfCFTA must be about industrialisation, not just trade

On January 1, Africa officially started trading under the African Continental Free Trade Agreement (AfCFTA), thus taking a giant step forward towards fostering regional integration in Africa.

Enormous strides have been taken by heads of state, policymakers, trade negotiators across the continent and the AfCFTA secretariat to get the continent to this historic juncture.

Fifty-four of 55 heads of state have now signed the agreement’s consolidated text establishing the AfCFTA, and 36 countries have deposited their instrument of ratification. This means 36 sovereign states have provided their consent to be bound by the agreement, and accept and implement the obligations agreed on.

Implementation of the AfCFTA is under way; yet more action is required to transform policy into action. AfCFTA secretary-general Wamkele Mene shared these sentiments during the fourth instalment of the AfCFTA and transformative industrialisation webinar series hosted by the University of Cape Town’s Nelson Mandela School of Public Governance. Mene stated that “what is required [is] a set of harmonised action plans focused on industrial development, to be implemented on a continental basis, a pan-African basis and in each region”.

This is critical if the continent is to move from policy to realising the benefits of regional economic and market integration.

Historically, intra-regional trade flows in Africa have been limited. Intra-regional trade in Africa is about 17% of total trade, and the continent lags well behind Europe (69%), Asia (59%), and North America (31%). There are complex reasons for this. A primary factor underpinning this trend — despite a long history of efforts to foster regional integration — is the lack of productive capacity on the continent. Africa’s share of manufacturing in its GDP has been low compared to other developing countries in Asia and Latin America.

Additionally, a number of regions and countries have been faced with premature de-industrialisation, whereby their share of manufacturing in GDP has declined earlier in their development path than was previously the case. Many studies, including those undertaken by the UN Conference on Trade and Development (Unctad), have argued that building productive capacity is crucial for structural transformation and economic development in Africa. It is therefore fitting that the AfCFTA is aimed at facilitating industrialisation.