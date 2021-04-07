Opinion

CARTOON: DA’s Maimane experiment

07 April 2021 - 05:00
Wednesday, April 7 2021
Wednesday, April 7 2021

Maimane’s plan to run for president in 2024

Mmusi Maimane will run as an independent, thanks to the top court, but parliament has a golden opportunity to not just tweak but revamp the Electoral ...
News & Fox
6 days ago

GARETH VAN ONSELEN: The DA’s ANC strategy is as clear as mud

If the DA only talks about itself and the ANC in terms of how it is different to the ANC, the ANC universe still rules
Opinion
2 weeks ago

CAROL PATON: DA already blew its shot to be the rational centre

Alliances pose a problem, and does the opposition party support a coalition with the ANC?
Opinion
4 weeks ago

ANTHONY BUTLER: Does a rational centre exist anywhere in SA?

The empirical evidence has not been very promising, so far
Opinion
1 month ago

TOM EATON: Maimane, Steenhuisen and the rational centre

Even the most ardent ‘classical liberals’ must admit a white president is simply not a realistic prospect
Opinion
1 month ago
Tuesday, April 6 2021
Tuesday, April 6 2021

Would you like to comment on this article or view other readers' comments?
Register (it’s quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Most read

1.
MIKE TEKE: South 32/Seriti deal is about taking a ...
Opinion
2.
NEWS FROM THE FUTURE: Suez Canal closed forever
Opinion / Columnists
3.
NEIL MANTHORP: Enjoy the cricket — it might be ...
Opinion / Columnists
4.
EDITORIAL: SA needs to aggressively fight ...
Opinion / Editorials
5.
TOM EATON: Amen, we whimper as false prophets ...
Opinion / Columnists

Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.