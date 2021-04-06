CARTOON: Jacob Zuma’s final days

Strong US and Chinese economic data supported prices, as did Opec+ supply cuts
Market is unimpressed with the first complex debt restructuring that has arisen for the Treasury
Business Day TV spoke to SA Revenue Service commissioner Edward Kieswetter
Ace Magashule’s faction is reportedly planning a series of protests over step-aside rule
Scandal-hit bank overhauls leadership of its investment and risk units
Trade minister Ebrahim Patel has instructed the International Trade Administration Commission to look at introducing targeted customs duties
Fixed investment can help stimulate economic growth and job creation — but environmental sustainability is just as important
King Abdullah has accused his half-brother Prince Hamza of plotting against the country and put him under house arrest
International Swimming Federation cancels qualifying events for diving and artistic swimming
Make a date to see Nelson Makamo, Shany van den Berg and Paul Maheke’s shows, and pop over to Strauss & Co and VOMA for their latest offerings
Would you like to comment on this article or view other readers' comments? Register (it’s quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.
Would you like to comment on this article or view other readers' comments?
Register (it’s quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.