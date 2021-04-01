CARTOON: Pest control for public finances

The US president has provided details on the plan to reboot the world’s biggest economy
After being stuck in a narrow range since November 2020, its share price has risen as much as 13%
Supreme Court of Appeal says Free State conference was unlawful
Ability to implement the rule will reflect on President Cyril Ramaphosa's anticorruption agenda
Ascendis Health CEO Mark Sardi talks to Business Day TV about the company’s performance
Michael Avery talks to a panel about the first quarter and how it will shape their asset allocation in the 12 months ahead
Fixed investment can help stimulate economic growth and job creation — but environmental sustainability is just as important
Putin critic says he is being tortured and lack of proper medical care could result in the loss of his legs
His return to the white-ball squad means spot must be found for him at top of batting order
Rush to launch satellites threatens to crowd areas in low orbit to Earth
Would you like to comment on this article or view other readers' comments? Register (it’s quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.
Would you like to comment on this article or view other readers' comments?
Register (it’s quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.