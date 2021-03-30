The state ignores business’s help for economic recovery at the people’s peril

The recent load-shedding, coming barely two months before winter, has raised the spectre of a winter of significant economic disruption. Eskom is not giving the country any confidence that it has solutions to the electricity crisis. Ageing power plants and equipment and a maintenance backlog are undoubtedly real issues, but the frequency of the power cuts seems to point to a deeper problem than the public is being told about. You get the eerie sense that one day the national grid will simply collapse, plunging the country into its worst power crisis ever.

This is where government lethargy is being exposed. The power ships proposed in terms of the department of mineral resources and energy’s risk mitigation programme could provide temporary respite, though at great cost. Yet independent power producers (IPPs) have repeatedly said they can supplement Eskom power generation; the government has been slow to respond. Only now is there some movement to invite bidders from IPPs. With a predicted a shortfall in the supply of electricity of about 4,000MW over the next five years, one would have thought it was a no-brainer to accelerate the process.

That Eskom is now the single biggest threat to economic recovery and growth in SA is self-evident. And with it goes any hope of attracting big ticket investments, because no investor wants to commit significant amounts of money without an assurance of reliable power supply. The fact that energy demand is coming down as more companies and individuals reduce their dependence on the national power grid is clear evidence of the loss of confidence in the ability of the government and Eskom to solve the electricity crisis. Slowly but surely, Eskom could become another SAA, technically insolvent and kept going on life support.

While Eskom is still too big to be allowed to fail, one wonders whether the government has the urgency and business-minded focus to prevent this. If the current economic crisis, compounded by persistent load-shedding, does not prove a wake-up call then nothing will. We are almost three months into the year, with the economy slowly starting to recover from intermittent lockdowns imposed since March 2020. But this nascent recovery could be still born if the government fails to accelerate policy implementation to take advantage of the “green shoots” of recovery.

Most companies in SA are either in a holding position or considering further cost-cutting through retrenchments and closing non-core operations. Household incomes remain under pressure, with many families choking on piling debt. Retail spending has not yet recovered from last year’s hard lockdowns, while tourism is only now starting to benefit from eased restrictions on movement of people.

But the spectre of more lockdowns remains. Warnings of a third Covid-19 wave and its potential knock-on effects on the economy if the government re-introduces tougher measures, cannot be ignored.

SA does not have the luxury of time. What it has is a business sector willing to collaborate for common good and eventual economic recovery. But the government seems to lack the will to take the hand offered by business to walk it through this tough road. Ramaphosa’s leadership legacy will be built on how the government restores economic dignity to the more than 30-million people living in poverty, and 10-million young unemployed people in SA. That legacy is under threat unless the government acts now and talks less.

Perhaps Ramaphosa needs new blood in his cabinet to give impetus to the recovery process. Only time will tell if he has the guts to take bolder decisions to push the country forward. Right now a sense of national fatigue is weighing down the country and its people.

• Kamhunga is a former financial journalist now working in corporate communications.