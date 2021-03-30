CARTOON: Myanmar’s bloody coup

Data shows Chinese industrial profits surged 179% year on year in the first two months of 2021
The pandemic has changed advertising and the need to get the tone right is more important than ever
NEC decision comes after chaotic meeting and is a victory for reformers aligned to the president's anti-corruption agenda
Ability to implement the rule will reflect on President Cyril Ramaphosa's anticorruption agenda
Nearly weeklong blockage will add pressure to first-half earnings, says ratings agency
BLSA’s chair, Nonkululeko Nyembezi, talks to Business Day TV about how SA can boost investment in infrastructure
When we tax the key pillars of investment — capital formation and savings — it is the equivalent of eating the seeds you need to plant for growth
Departure of two ministers in one day comes as Brazil struggles to get coronavirus vaccines
New skipper wants the national team to play an aggressive brand of cricket
The online retailer has expanded rapidly during the pandemic but is now the focus of a debate about pay, race and inequality
