What really happened at Mangaung?

Up until the 2007 ANC national conference in Polokwane, there was a specific clause in the party’s constitution that prohibited the “giving, collecting or raising of funds for campaigning activities within the ANC aimed at influencing the outcome of a conference or meeting”, namely rule 25.5 (u). The question is, what happened to this important clause at the ANC’s next conference at Mangaung in 2012?

The precise reason for this worrying question is that constitutionally, and therefore arguably legally, only a specific resolution taken at a conference can amend or repeal a particular clause in the ANC constitution, if it was as a result of deliberations deemed necessary. But the record for that conference does not show the passing of any resolution that called for any amendment to that clause, or for its repeal for whatever reasons.

How did it happen that this critical clause disappeared from the ANC’s constitution at that conference?

The key idea underlying that clause was that delegates elected to leadership positions must have genuinely earned them as a result of hard work, knowledge, skills, experience and selfless commitment to the ANC. It was considered especially important to constitutionally combat the explicit trends in the ANC itself over the years towards using money and resources to influence the outcome of elections at national conferences, in all the structures of the ANC, and at all levels of government.

How it came to pass that this clause disappeared at the elective Mangaung conference in 2012 therefore becomes all the more important to both pose and answer. In fact, given the growing corruption inside the ANC government over the past decade and the urgent need to stem the tide, as has been exposed at the Zondo state capture inquiry, this becomes imperative.

Is it possible that the very clause in the constitution that was originally meant to prevent corrupt activities influencing the outcome of elections was clandestinely — arguably corruptly and certainly unconstitutionally — deleted from the record at Mangaung? The most worrying aspect of what happened there is that there is no trace of any resolution taken to amend or repeal the clause. I believe an investigation is overdue.

A further question is this: how did it happen that the national executive committee (NEC) of the ANC, its highest decision-making structure, ratified the amendments to the constitution at Mangaung without detecting this gross anomaly? The anomaly is that a key clause in the constitution, meant to prevent moneyed shenanigans and corruption during elections, was removed — not even merely amended — without due process being followed. On the face of it, this appears incredible and ludicrous, especially at a national elective conference.

The aptness of this line of questioning and reasoning was most dramatically revealed at the next elective conference, at Nasrec in 2017, in light of the revelations and disputes that arose there around the CR17 campaign, which was the subject of investigation by public protector Busisiwe Mkhwebane. There has been persistent speculation that this campaign spent about R1bn on securing the ANC presidency for Cyril Ramaphosa. It is entirely possible that the outcome could have been different if the funding clause was still in place.

It almost seems uncanny that all this happened in 2017 after the dereliction of constitutional duty at Mangaung in 2012, which in fact made the money-laden CR17 campaign possible in the first place. With all due respect to Ramaphosa — this is not intended to be a reflection on him personally — with the benefit of hindsight, one is almost tempted to ask if what happened in Mangaung was deliberately calculated to pave the way for what happened in 2017 with the CR17 campaign, which was funded to an unprecedented extent by private donors.

With what has happened in the ANC over the past decade, we have painfully learnt that anything is possible, especially in an environment in which the use of money and resources inside the ANC to influence the outcome of elections has happened with increasing frequency.

It is against this background that answers to the question of what happened at Mangaung are critical, not only for the ANC but perhaps even more importantly for the integrity of our overriding national constitution, which strongly and explicitly stands opposed to all forms of corruption in our body politic and wider society.

It is also important to consciously combat the pronounced conflation, since the dawn of our constitutional democracy in 1994, between the ANC and the state, especially when this has gone hand-in-hand with the conscious looting and abuse of state coffers by so-called cadres of the ANC. In other words, what happens or does not happen in the ANC affects the entire country, public and state sectors in profoundly important ways, especially whether resources are constructively spent or wasted by corruption.

The bottom line of my inquiry is how could that clause have been removed at Mangaung without any resolution to either amend or repeal it, and, perhaps most importantly, how was it possible that the NEC could ratify the constitutional amendments without noticing this glaring and unconstitutional irregularity? Who unconstitutionally, arbitrarily and clandestinely removed that clause? And as importantly, could it conceivably have been done without collusion among senior party members?

There is another closely related question that such an investigation must deal with: how is it possible that the Nasrec conference did not confront and deal with this constitutional anomaly arising out of the ANC’s 2012 Mangaung conference? There is nothing in the media to suggest this matter was even raised at Nasrec, let alone addressed.

It is deeply ironic that at the very conference where Ramaphosa was elected after waging a reported R1bn presidential campaign, the abuse of which that clause was meant to prevent, there was a stony silence on the matter of ANC election funding.

• Harvey is a political writer and author whose new book, ‘The Great Pretenders: Race and Class under ANC Rule’, will be published in early May.