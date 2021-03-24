Opinion SHAWN HAGEDORN: An ANC-DA coalition would stitch commerce to development Neither party will survive if they continue their current trajectories BL PREMIUM

The DA’s challenging race-based politics and policies limits its electoral appeal while increasing its value to the ANC as a coalition partner. By 2024, the risk of the ANC being in perpetual decline will be well established. If the DA isn’t then integral to overcoming our self-imposed economic retardation, its ongoing relevance will be similarly doubtful.

We aren’t close to having a workable economic plan nor remedying how our politics blocks adequate growth. Our policy choices are increasingly at odds with those adopted, and continually updated, by successful nations...