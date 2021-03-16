CHINA DAILY: Electoral reforms, security law ensure Hong Kong stability

In initiating reforms to improve the electoral system in the Hong Kong Special Administrative Region (SAR), the National People’s Congress, China’s highest organ of state power, is acting in line with its constitutional power and responsibility to help maintain the long-term prosperity and stability of Hong Kong and safeguard China’s national sovereignty, security and development interests.

The need for the reforms had become glaringly obvious, the same being true for the national security law introduced in the SAR last summer, which has effectively put an end to the months-long violent campaign — the so-called black revolution — in which advocacy of Hong Kong independence was prominent.

Thanks to the introduction of the national security law tranquillity and order have been restored in Hong Kong. It has once again become one of the safest places in the world, with the street violence brought to an end. The law has put an end to the nightmare law-abiding Hong Kong residents endured during the months of violent rampages.

Now, the electoral reforms, approved by the National People's Congress last week, will fully restore the law-based administration of the SAR by ridding its governance system of those who do not support the motherland’s resumption of sovereignty over Hong Kong and who wish to impair Hong Kong’s prosperity and stability. This will end the toxic activities that have paralysed the legislature in recent years, which in turn has impaired the executive branch’s ability to further develop Hong Kong’s economy and tackle the deep-seated problems plaguing Hong Kong society.

Both the electoral system reforms and the national security law are guarantees that Hong Kong will regain stability, and the continuation of the “one country, two systems” framework under which it enjoys a high degree of autonomy. They will help advance the development of the SAR's democratic political system.

Some Western governments and politicians have denounced the law and the reforms, but their motives are glaringly obvious. They know full well that the Sino-UK Joint Declaration in no way denied China its overall jurisdiction over Hong Kong, including the power to determine its political structure, of which the electoral system is a part. /Beijing, March 15

China Daily