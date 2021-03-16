Opinion

CARTOON: Divided legacy of King Goodwill Zwelithini

16 March 2021 - 05:00 brandan reynolds
Tuesday, March 16 2021
Tuesday, March 16 2021

King was a big proponent of cultural tourism in KwaZulu-Natal

King Goodwill Zwelithini organised the annual King Shaka memorial, the reed dance and battle of Isandlwana as tourist attractions
1 day ago

Opinion divided on King Goodwill Zwelithini’s legacy

While some label him a ‘useful idiot in the hands of the apartheid government’, others say he was a custodian of Zulu culture
1 day ago

Buthelezi confirms death of King Goodwill Zwelithini

Mangosuthu Buthelezi says the royal family thanked the nation for ‘your continued prayers and support in this most difficult time’
3 days ago

TOM EATON: Deities and dynasties still rule, OK

In condemning the British royal family the twitterati turn blind eyes to murder by the Saudi royalty
11 hours ago

POLITICAL WEEK AHEAD: Funeral of King Goodwill Zwelithini to dominate calendar

Longest-serving monarch in Zulu history will be buried in a private ceremony on Wednesday night
1 day ago
