Opinion

DESERET NEWS: Utah outperforms Washington on vaccine rollout

15 March 2021 - 13:49
Dr John Thayer holds up a sign to signal his station needs more vaccine doses in a COVID-19 vaccination site at Lumen Field Event Center in Seattle on March 13 2021. Picture: REUTERS/LINDSEY WASSON
Dr John Thayer holds up a sign to signal his station needs more vaccine doses in a COVID-19 vaccination site at Lumen Field Event Center in Seattle on March 13 2021. Picture: REUTERS/LINDSEY WASSON

President Joe Biden has set a deadline of May 1 for all adults to be eligible for a Covid-19 vaccine. He also talked about setting up a new federal website to help people find vaccination sites.

But Utah is way ahead of him. Governor Spencer Cox has already announced that all adults in the state will be eligible for vaccines from April 1. Up to the weekend almost 1-million people had received shots — not bad for a state with an estimated population of 3.3-million. Officials estimate 79% of people over 70 in Utah have been vaccinated, as well as 64% of those 65-69 and 29% of those 50-64.

From the beginning a year ago, the front lines of battles against Covid-19 have been states and the local governments under their jurisdiction, not Washington. For better or worse, state governments determined early on where and how to impose mask mandates and restrictions on gatherings and travel. They identified hot spots for outbreaks, and dealt head-on with people who were angry about all of this.

The results were not always stellar, and politicians differed on how aggressive to be with restrictions, but at least people knew how to get in touch with the leaders making these decisions. In Utah and elsewhere, angry people packed public hearing rooms in 2020 to denounce mask mandates. These weren’t the state’s finest hours, but they at least gave the public a chance to vent their frustrations, something far-off Washington couldn’t do.

And during the pandemic’s darkest hours, when Utah’s emergency rooms and intensive care units were at capacity, it was local health officials, not high-ranking leaders in Washington, who had to deal with the crisis.

Now state and local governments are handling vaccine distribution, and that includes providing websites that allow people to know where vaccinations are offered and to make appointments. The initial rollout was choppy, but things are now going smoothly in Utah. Frankly, governments closest to the people are best equipped to handle such things.

Utah’s governor and the president have the same goal — that people will be able to celebrate the Fourth of July in a traditional manner with family and friends. What a glorious celebration that will be. /Salt Lake City, March 12

Deseret News

EDITORIAL: Vaccine production needs to be scaled up

There is a way Big Pharma can allow developing-country firms to produce the jab while ensuring their intellectual property rights are protected
Opinion
9 hours ago

LUKANYO MNYANDA: SA’s ‘behind the curve’ politicians always the last to know

Health minister acknowledges vaccine shortfall and deputy president admits Eskom is overstaffed
Opinion
19 hours ago

