Murders of environmental activists remain unsolved

It is almost five months since environmental activist Mama Fikile Ntshangase was gunned down in her home in Somkhele, KwaZulu-Natal, after raising concerns about a coal mine in the area. No arrests have been made. Ntshangase had received threats to her life but carried on with what she perceived to be the only way to protect her community’s health and livelihood.

On March 3 the UN expert on human rights defenders used Ntshangase’s story to begin a new report to the Human Rights Council in Geneva that highlights the risks under which many environmental defenders operate, and the widespread attempts to silence their voices.

SA environmental justice groups have urged the government to carry out a prompt, thorough and impartial investigation into Ntshangase’s killing and ensure that those found responsible are held to account. But her family is still waiting for justice.

Beyond the individual tragedy and injustice, there is another reason UN expert Mary Lawlor highlighted the SA case in her global report. Killings of activists create an environment of fear and can have a chilling effect on the people around them. Or, as Lawlor framed it, “there is no more direct attack on civil society space than the killing of human rights defenders”.

One of us has been living in fear for years due to regular threats related to his environmental activism. As a community rights defender opposing coal mining in Fuleni, a small rural village not far from the place where Ntshangase was killed, Billy Mnqondo heard gunshots at the gate of his house and was warned by community members that he and his family will be in trouble if he continues to oppose mining.

When, in 2018, Human Rights Watch visited Somkhele, Fuleni and other communities affected by mining, some activists confirmed they were afraid to speak out about the impact of mining in their community, especially after Sikhosiphi “Bazooka” Rhadebe, another prominent environmental rights defender, was killed in Xolobeni in 2016.