Opinion

FT'S LEX COLUMN

THE LEX COLUMN: Greenwash no longer washes in investment

EU to clamp down on bogus claims of environmental, social & governance standards

11 March 2021 - 14:04
Picture: 123RF/SEBASTIEN DECORET
Picture: 123RF/SEBASTIEN DECORET

It may be the beginning of the end for asset managers who sell old funds in new green bottles. A new EU regulation requires European fund groups to start backing up their claims of investing sustainably. The world’s largest, BlackRock, wrote to European clients on Wednesday promising to increase the proportion of investments that meet the EU guidelines.  

Good intentions are yielding good inflows. Sustainable investment is becoming a sustainable business. But for the moment it lacks public credibility.

The EU plans to clamp down on “greenwashing” — marketing claims with little environmental substance. So it should. Investment companies will presumably charge a premium for funds trading under the shingle of ESG (environmental, social & governance standards).

The EU will allow self-monitoring by investment groups this year. Next year, it will require funds to meet its own rules, which will be tougher for many.

BlackRock, which has shifted its ESG stance from mysterious assenter to enthusiastic proponent, will raise the proportion of its funds committed to sustainable investing. Last year 62% of its fund launches met EU guidelines on ESG principles. This year that proportion (in Europe) will be 70%. But only 17% of outstanding assets under management covered by the new requirement ($410bn of $2.5-trillion) met the target last year. BlackRock still has plenty of work to do.

The world’s biggest asset manager wants to scoop up as much ESG inflows as possible. These have become a torrent. In the three years to end-2020 money coming in has grown at a quarterly compound rate of 18% in Europe, according to Morningstar. The rate of increase is even faster in the US, though from a smaller base. More than 82% of sustainable fund assets are Europe-based, according to Morningstar.

Bogus claims abound in the world of ESG. Revealingly, the largest weighted constituents of MSCI’s world ESG leaders are similar to those of its regular world equities index. It is time for the authorities to police the green claims of fund managers as tightly as their projections on investment returns. /London, March 11

© Financial Times 2021

THE LEX COLUMN: State digital currencies: defence of the realm

Wholesale adoption of units issued by the ECB could force it to step in to bolster banks
Opinion
1 day ago

THE LEX COLUMN: Coinbase/bitcoin: digital marketing

Listing the US platform will take cryptocurrencies further towards the financial mainstream
Opinion
1 week ago

THE LEX COLUMN: Dispute over news grows as Facebook pulls plug on Australia

Social network blocks users from viewing news after Australia diverts some tech profits to news publishers
Opinion
2 weeks ago

Would you like to comment on this article or view other readers' comments?
Register (it’s quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Most read

1.
KHAYA SITHOLE: With a R1bn price tag, will Zondo ...
Opinion / Columnists
2.
PETER BRUCE: Forget about thriving export ...
Opinion / Columnists
3.
Questionable ruling whips up further headwinds ...
Opinion
4.
NICOLE FRITZ: Silent or silenced? How would the ...
Opinion / Columnists
5.
EDITORIAL: Sibanye thinks big. Again
Opinion / Editorials

Related Articles

'Recyclability' row misses the point

Opinion

Forest coalition of global brands may just be ‘greenwashing’

World

BP’s very long-term emissions goals may be a bit of a greenwash

Opinion

Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.