Volatility in rand is par for the course and highlights need to diversify
In a strange turn of events the rand recently strengthened at the same time as commodity prices
Fluctuations in the rand-dollar exchange rate certainly make for lively headlines. “Baffling rand volatility continues as it goes to the top of the pile” (BusinessLIVE); “Rand volatility heads for uncharted territory as risks pile up” (Moneyweb); and “Rand volatility soars to eight-year high before rates decision” (Bloomberg).
Yes, the rand has been volatile, but less so in the past few weeks than it was past year. And movements in the rand have different implications for businesses, depending how they generate revenue and profits.
In early April 2020 the rand topped R19/$, from a level of R14.80 two months previously. By early December it was back to R14.60, and in the first few weeks of 2021 it has remained within a range of R14.60-R15.60 against the dollar.
Most of our clients have welcomed the recent strengthening of the rand, particularly the importers. Those earning revenue in dollars are less pleased, but they are still making good profits as long as their costs are incurred in rand and SA’s inflation rate stays low.
The issue facing businesses that generate dollar revenue is how open their customers are to price increases, which may be necessary to offset fluctuations in the rand.
In recent weeks we have seen the unusual event that the rand has strengthened at the same time as commodity prices have risen — usually, they move in opposite directions.
When a business is making profit projections for potential investors it may have to make forecasts about the rand in three or five years’ time, which is extremely difficult. We generally advise that businesses strip out rand movements in making their forecasts to demonstrate that the business still offers growth prospects, irrespective of movements in the currency.
Fundamentally, acquirers of SA businesses are looking for growth and consistency of earnings. Many local entrepreneurs do not take forward cover, though the larger corporates are more conservative and prefer to cover their rand exposure.
‘Buying local’ is a powerful contributor to our economy and government should further incentivise it to materially reduce the reliance on imports. That’s a very positive trend.
Volatility in the rand is an issue most businesses are learning to accept. Movements in the exchange rate are outside our control, since the rand attracts a lot of speculative interest. When the rand blows out it can be for a number of reasons, and it is not always a judgment on the country’s political or economic situation.
For businesses, rand weakness highlights the need to diversify. A number of our clients have responded to the recent rand volatility by looking for opportunities to source in SA. “Buying local” is a powerful contributor to our economy and government should further incentivise it to materially reduce the reliance on imports. That’s a very positive trend.
It is important to understand that international investors in SA are prepared for a degree of volatility in emerging markets. While we are quick to complain that the country’s economy is facing serious problems, international investors will tell you that there are problems in every country. They see opportunities in particular industries and they will live with the associated risks.
This view is reflected in a recent “Investment Trends Monitor” report by the UN Conference on Trade and Development (Unctad), which showed that foreign direct investment flows (FDI) to developing economies were relatively resilient in 2020 — a year when Covid-19 threw up a number of obstacles to cross-border investment.
FDI to developing economies dropped 12% in 2020, against a 69% drop in FDI to richer countries. However, a lot of the inflows to developing economies were part of Covid support packages, not investments in greenfields developments. Unctad predicted most FDI flows in 2021 to developing economies were likely to come from cross-border merger & acquisition transactions, rather than new investment in productive assets.
In the M&A business we have found that even when the rand strengthens local companies with a sound business model can still offer attractive returns to an investor using hard currency. International investors tend to favour companies that generate some hard currency returns because it makes forecasting easier.
But where international investors do express some concern is the uncertainty of policy direction in SA. For example, they find talk of nationalisation or land redistribution alarming. They want to know what the policy environment will be for the next few years so that they can estimate their likely returns.
Global studies show foreign investors are better advised to buy an established business rather than a greenfields operation. On the World Bank’s Ease of Doing Business rankings SA scores 84 (a score of one means it is perfectly easy to do business) and it ranks particularly poorly in ease of starting a business. On the latest annual Fraser Institute rankings of most appealing jurisdictions for mining exploration SA has slipped 20 places to 60th out of 77 countries. Within Africa, only Zimbabwe and Tanzania ranked as less attractive for greenfields mining investment.
If SA is to attract its fair share of FDI, whether in greenfields developments or in established businesses, it is critical for the government to tailor investor-friendly policies and demonstrate that it has a long-term commitment to keeping them in place.
• Bahlmann is MD of Deal Leaders Africa.
