Volatility in rand is par for the course and highlights need to diversify

Fluctuations in the rand-dollar exchange rate certainly make for lively headlines. “Baffling rand volatility continues as it goes to the top of the pile” (BusinessLIVE); “Rand volatility heads for uncharted territory as risks pile up” (Moneyweb); and “Rand volatility soars to eight-year high before rates decision” (Bloomberg).

Yes, the rand has been volatile, but less so in the past few weeks than it was past year. And movements in the rand have different implications for businesses, depending how they generate revenue and profits.

In early April 2020 the rand topped R19/$, from a level of R14.80 two months previously. By early December it was back to R14.60, and in the first few weeks of 2021 it has remained within a range of R14.60-R15.60 against the dollar.

Most of our clients have welcomed the recent strengthening of the rand, particularly the importers. Those earning revenue in dollars are less pleased, but they are still making good profits as long as their costs are incurred in rand and SA’s inflation rate stays low.

The issue facing businesses that generate dollar revenue is how open their customers are to price increases, which may be necessary to offset fluctuations in the rand.

In recent weeks we have seen the unusual event that the rand has strengthened at the same time as commodity prices have risen — usually, they move in opposite directions.

When a business is making profit projections for potential investors it may have to make forecasts about the rand in three or five years’ time, which is extremely difficult. We generally advise that businesses strip out rand movements in making their forecasts to demonstrate that the business still offers growth prospects, irrespective of movements in the currency.

Fundamentally, acquirers of SA businesses are looking for growth and consistency of earnings. Many local entrepreneurs do not take forward cover, though the larger corporates are more conservative and prefer to cover their rand exposure.