MIAMI HERALD: Vaccines double as re-election ticket

Florida governor Ron DeSantis seems to have realised that Covid-19 vaccines are a gold mine before his 2022 yet-to-be-announced re-election campaign. What was once a hunch that the governor has given preferential treatment to donor-rich, wealthy enclaves in the Florida Keys and near Bradenton has become more of a certainty.

On Tuesday, text messages obtained by the Bradenton Herald show the organisers of a vaccine “pop-up” clinic in Manatee County were strategic about using the event to help DeSantis’s re-election, with one county commissioner texting; “After all, ’22 is right around the corner”.

While an FBI or department of justice investigation seems unlikely, Floridians deserve to know if their governor is working against them. That’s why it’s time for Florida’s chief inspector-general Melinda Miguel, whose job is to ensure accountability and integrity in state government, to assert her independence and investigate the ins and outs of vaccine distribution in the state.

There’s nothing new about politicians looking to advance their careers. Elected officials are in the business of getting re-elected, after all. The problem is when political expediency comes at the cost of the public good, or when public commodities such as vaccines are used as political tools.

This newspaper has reported that DeSantis’s political committee has raked in $3.9m since December, including $2.7m in February, when he was focusing on the pop-up vaccination sites. Residents at Ocean Reef Club, a wealthy gated community in Key Largo, gave him $90,000 in December. One resident, former Illinois governor Bruce Rauner, wrote a $250,000 cheque on February 25. In January, when vaccines were still scarce, Ocean Reef received 1,200 doses.

Adding to the lack of transparency we have seen from his office since the beginning of the pandemic, DeSantis has said he has nothing to do with Ocean Reef, claiming “one of the South Florida hospital systems” chose the site. Baptist Health South Florida and Monroe County later disputed that, saying the gated community asked the state for the vaccines, and the state in turn asked Baptist to deliver them. It’s also worth noting that Baptist’s CEO owns a $1.7m home at Ocean Reef. /Miami, March 10

Miami Herald