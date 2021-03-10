Opinion

CARTOON: Hawks’ Steinhoff conflict of interest

10 March 2021 - 05:00
Wednesday, March 10 2021
Wednesday, March 10 2021

EDITORIAL: While Germany tackles Steinhoff, SA drags its feet

The charge sheet in Oldenburg just about confirms the modus operandi behind the biggest accounting fraud in our history
Opinion
1 day ago

Markus Jooste said to be indicted in Steinhoff probe in Germany

Prosecutors in Oldenburg confirmed on Thursday that they had indicted three former executives and another manager over false accounting
Companies
5 days ago

Hawks ‘don’t have the budget’ for Steinhoff probe

The state ‘didn’t have the budget’ to probe Steinhoff’s fraud, so the retailer gave it R30m to do so — a direct conflict of interest
News & Fox
6 days ago

Steinhoff case helps courts to get clarity on class actions against directors

The high court’s refusal illustrates the significant hurdles involved for shareholders
Opinion
1 week ago

Steinhoff: Why Deloitte is taking the low road

An undertaking not to be sued into oblivion is no doubt part of auditing giant’s ‘waivers’ as it chips in to the Steinhoff victims’ fund
News & Fox
2 weeks ago
Tuesday, March 9 2021
Tuesday, March 9 2021

Would you like to comment on this article or view other readers' comments?
Register (it’s quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Most read

1.
ISMAIL LAGARDIEN: We need knowledge production, ...
Opinion / Columnists
2.
Questionable ruling whips up further headwinds ...
Opinion
3.
TOM EATON: While the ether bubbled with false ...
Opinion / Columnists
4.
CARTOON: ANC top six on mute
Opinion
5.
The unacknowledged reason for the storm around ...
Opinion

Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.