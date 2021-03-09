CARTOON: ANC top six on mute

US 10-year Treasury yields edge lower, raising the appeal of holding bullion
The charge sheet in Oldenburg just about confirms the modus operandi behind the biggest accounting fraud in our history
Most countries on the continent are yet to start inoculating their citizens
Alliances pose a problem, and does the opposition party support a coalition with the ANC?
Mining analyst Peter Major talks to Business Day TV about the Sibanye-Stillwater CEO’s suggestion that the country’s top gold miners consolidate
Tito Mboweni has risked promoting social conflict, dragging down economic growth and ultimately threatening democracy itself
Legal prescriptions that have been ignored may soon be enforced
Security forces cordon off part of Yangon searching for student demonstrators
Many decry the option of counterattacking but the Red Devils executed it perfectly
A book extract from Tony Leon’s new book, ‘Future Tense’
