MARIA RAMOS: Peter Matlare ranks among the best SA has produced

Peter Matlare’s passing is devastating. He stood out among the very best executives I have worked with in the private and public sectors.

He was a seasoned, experienced executive with significant experience as CEO by the time he joined as deputy CEO of Absa in August 2016.

I always felt very privileged that he agreed to join the team. We had a huge ambition to build a pan-African business and he understood and had experience of what it took to build sustainable businesses in SA and across Africa.

His vision, passion and commitment to the opportunities and potential for our country and for the African continent was unshakeable.

He was resolute, courageous and resilient as a leader. He drove the bank’s Africa strategy boldly and energetically. He cared deeply about people, and was totally focused on creating opportunities for talented professionals to thrive and grow.

Peter built enduring relationships of trust and respect across a broad spectrum. He was fully vested in leaving things better than he found them. His optimism was infectious but he was equally determined to drive outcomes and set high standards of excellence.

He was generous in sharing success and did not shy away from responsibility for failures and obstacles, which we all have to deal with from time to time.

Peter ranks among the very best our country has produced. His remarkable contribution to corporate SA deserves to be richly acknowledged and celebrated.

He was sustained by and nurtured a deep love and pride for his family. They were his source of energy and inspiration.

His loss leaves a gaping hole in our corporate landscape.

To me he was a trusted colleague and I felt very privileged to work with him. To Trevor and I, he was a dear and wonderful friend, and his loss has been quite unbearable.

Our thoughts and hearts go out to Peter’s wife, Nomvula, and his daughters and the extended family.

• Maria Ramos is the former CEO of Absa.